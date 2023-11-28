Top
Jannik Sinner Monte Carlo Masters 2022
Jannik Sinner described as ‘likeable superstar’ by rival’s coach


Grand Slam legend Boris Becker says he is expecting big things in 2024 from Jannik Sinner, describing the Italian as a ‘superstar.’

Sinner has had a sensational season, especially in the final few months during which he won a Masters in Canada, ATP 500s in Beijing and Vienna and led Italy to Davis Cup success.

He also reached the final of the ATP Finals and recorded two singles wins over Novak Djokovic in just 11 days in November.

That form has understandably caught the eye of everyone in tennis – including Boris Becker, who coaches one of Sinner’s rivals in Holger Rune.

“With Jannik Sinner you can clearly see that he has improved in the last one or two years,” Becker told Eurosport’s Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast.

“He was always dangerous, but he has now a certain consistency and a relaxed attitude on the court, which allows him to stay true to his line and play tennis even in critical phases.

“He is a reserved, polite, well-mannered boy. Where else does that exist? He is a superstar and yet relaxed, reserved and an incredibly likeable athlete.

“I’ve seen a lot of matches, but apart from Carlos Alcaraz, I’ve never seen a player who can play tennis so quickly. He has such power in his arm and such good hand-eye coordination.”

Jannik Sinner set for big 2024

What would a good season for Sinner look like in 2024, though? Well, according to Becker, there can only be one target for Sinner now – although three fellow youngsters will have plenty to say about that as they continue to try to chase down the apparently timeless Novak Djokovic.

“It has to be to get to the semi-finals or finals of a Grand Slam tournament and maybe even win it,” Becker said.

“You will also hear a lot in the coming year in conjunction with the trio Alcaraz, Rune and [Ben] Shelton.”

