Jannik Sinner claims Roland Garros defeat is ‘part of growing’

Jannik Sinner has suffered only his third defeat of the season, but admitted that he was ‘very happy’ with how he performed at Roland Garros this year after struggling with injury.

Sinner was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz, 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3, in the semi-final to end the Italian’s best run to date at the Paris major.

As a result, Alcaraz has become the only player to beat Sinner on multiple occasions so far this year.

Despite the obvious disappointment, Sinner suggested that he was happy with his tournament after withdrawing from the Italian Open due to a hip injury.

“I think it was a great match. For sure the sets he won he played better in the important points. I think that was the key,” explained Sinner. “Obviously disappointed how it ended, but it’s part of my growing and the process.

“Thinking back before the tournament reaching this point, I’m obviously very happy. In the other way, I’m disappointed about the match today. Now I’m just to keep looking forward to improve, to try to do my best I can and then we see what I can do in the future here in this tournament. If we watch the positive side, I have improved from last year.”

With ‘the big three’ less prevalent in 2024, with Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal playing less frequently, the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz is being seen as the next big thing on the ATP Tour.

And Sinner has spoken about his dynamic with Alcaraz on court, “If we watch the results, we always or most likely play against [each other] in the semis or final or quarters, [in] very important matches. I think that’s exciting for the game, especially when head-to-head is quite close. And the winner is happy and then the loser tries to find a way to beat him the next time. I think that’s exciting. That’s what I will try to do.”

The Australian Open champion continued, “I think we study each other very well. You can see a little bit of tension sometimes of both players and both sides just because we know each other slowly a little bit better. Each time when we play against [each other] we expect a couple of things and then to mix up the plan, you make different choices sometimes on the court. I think next time obviously is going to be different.”

Although Sinner is out of Roland Garros, the 22-year-old will become world No.1 for the first time on Monday after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament.

The Italian will now move onto the grass court season, beginning at the ATP 500 tournament in Halle, beginning on Monday 17th June.

Inside the baseline…

Although Jannik Sinner is obviously annoyed at any loss he suffers, the Italian has still managed to achieve his best Roland Garros result after struggling with a hip injury – something that he appears to be reflecting on. It is still hard to argue that Sinner does not deserve to be world No.1 on Monday, but needs to start working on turning the tide back in his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz if he wants to keep hold of it.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Despite Sinner being the best player this year, Alcaraz has won both of their meetings so far in 2024 to move ahead in their head-to-head:

Sinner vs Alcaraz: 4-5

Alcaraz beat Sinner, 7-6(1) 7-5 (Paris Masters R32, 2021) Sinner beat Alcaraz, 6-1 6-4 6(8)-7 6-3 (Wimbledon R16, 2022) Sinner beat Alcaraz, 6(5)-7 6-1 6-1 (Umag Final, 2022) Alcaraz beat Sinner, 6-3 6(7)-7 6(0)-7 7-5 6-3 (US Open Quarter-final, 2022) Alcaraz beat Sinner, 7-6(4) 6-3 (Indian Wells Semi-final, 2023) Sinner beat Alcaraz, 6(4)-7 6-4 6-2 (Miami Open Semi-final, 2023) Sinner beat Alcaraz, 7-6(4) 6-1 (Beijing Semi-final, 2023) Alcaraz beat Sinner, 1-6 6-3 6-2 (Indian Wells Semi-final, 2024) Alcaraz beat Sinner, 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 (Roland Garros Semi-final, 2024)

Not to be yesterday. I’m happy with an overall good tournament, we keep pushing for more, the work never finishes. Congrats to @carlosalcaraz for the win and good luck in the final. Thank you everyone for your support ???????? ???????????? forza pic.twitter.com/TCpj6yceqC — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) June 8, 2024

