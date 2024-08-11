Jannik Sinner claims it is ‘impossible’ for him to be fully fit for Cincinnati Masters

Jannik Sinner has suffered only his fifth defeat of the year in Montreal, with the World No.1 revealing that he is aiming to be ‘back in shape’ for the US Open.

Sinner was beaten by fifth seed Andrey Rublev, 6-3 1-6 6-2, in his second match of the day at the Canadian Open after beating Alejandro Tabilo to reach the quarter-finals earlier on.

Despite being unable to defend his title, Sinner claimed that he was pleased with the result after recent illness setbacks that led to him having to withdraw from the Paris Olympic Games.

“For me coming here and making this result, even if it’s like this, it’s a good result because the position I have been in was and is not easy.” explained the Italian. “You have to accept it. Let’s see what’s coming now in the next tournaments.”

There were some concerns for Sinner after he appeared to be once again struggling with his hip, an injury that has been troubling the 22-year-old over the past few months.

Sinner has played down concerns about the severity of any injury, but admitted that he will not be at his best for the event in Cincinnati next week.

“I think these kinds of things are a bit more mental than the physical for sure,” said Sinner. “Even if I know that my body is not as strained as I would like because of last week it was also mentally for sure.

“It’s going to be difficult to perform miracles over the next five days, it’s impossible. I don’t think I can be at 100 per cent for Cincinnati, but I want to be back in shape for the US Open, which is the most important tournament in the US swing, the last Grand Slam of the year. That’s my goal.”

Sinner will return to action next week as the top seed in Cincinnati, an event where he is yet to surpass the third round, against the winner of either Tallon Griekspoor or a qualifier.

Inside the baseline…

Jannik Sinner has been so impressive this year, so any defeat for the World No.1 is a big talking point. However, Andrey Rublev can beat anyone on his day and although he has had a tough couple of months, the Russian seems to be refinding his form again in Montreal. The most concerning thing for Sinner is the continual injury and illness that seems to be holding him back, but the Italian seems to believe that it just needs time and hopefully that will be the case.

