Jannik Sinner claims his ‘work is not done’ despite maiden Grand Slam triumph

Jannik Sinner is currently enjoying his first Grand Slam title victory at the Australian Open, but the Italian has admitted that the work ‘has just begun’.

Sinner reached the final in Melbourne by dropping only one set against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, but had to fight back from two-sets-to-love down against Daniil Medvedev in his first major final.

As a result he became the first Italian in history to win the Australian Open singles title, and was asked by his home media if the victory felt like he had imagined it would, “Yes and no. Yes, because there is a sensation that is difficult to put into words. And no because there are feelings that cannot be imagined before you actually feel them.

“When I won the last point, I laid on the court, looking up at the sky, I didn’t even think about the trophy, I thought ‘I played a great match today’ because I was in a lot of trouble and I managed to get out of it. In the end, this was the best thing about today.”

Despite all of Sinner’s success in recent months, the world No.4 is still thinking about areas he can improve his game, “Winning this trophy means a lot to me, it makes me think of all the work that went into it, but now that we are here talking, the situation has sort of calmed down, I know there’s still a lot of work to be done. I need to work in the gym, to get stronger physically.”

The 22-year-old continued, “I believe mentally I did a good job in this tournament, but there are still some improvements that can be done. Therefore the work is not done, on the contrary, it has just begun.

“I have to be ready for the opponents that will now start to know my game and know how to play against me. Today during the first two sets, honestly speaking, he [Medvedev] kicked my butt, so I have to get ready for that.”

Never, stop, fighting! My first Grand Slam title, lost for words, forza!!!!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/y8R8eJ1VTh — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) January 28, 2024

Sinner has withdrawn from the tournament in Marseille next week, but is expected to return to action at the ATP 500 indoor hard court event in Rotterdam, beginning on Monday 12th February.

Inside the baseline…

For Jannik Sinner to be speaking about areas he can improve in his game, after the biggest victory of his career so far, just shows the maturity of the 22-year-old. Sinner had to come through three top five ranked players in a row to win the title in Melbourne, including the greatest men’s champion that the Australian Open has ever seen and a huge deficit in his first Grand Slam final against Daniil Medvedev. The improvements that Sinner has made over the past year have been staggering, so to hear him talking about making more is quite a scary thought.

