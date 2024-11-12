Jannik Sinner claims being year-end World No.1 is the ‘most special trophy’

Jannik Sinner was officially crowned the year-end World No.1 in Turin last night, with the Italian detailing the ‘many sacrifices’ he has made to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Sinner made a winning start to his ATP Finals campaign against Alex de Minaur on Sunday, and was also in the spotlight in Turin again last night.

After winning seven titles this year including the Australian Open and US Open, Sinner has become the 19th player in history to end the year as ATP No.1.

The 23-year-old is the first Italian singles player to achieve this feat, and received the year-end No.1 trophy in-front of a loud ovation from his home crowd.

Australian Open 🏆

Rotterdam 🏆

Miami 🏆

Halle 🏆

ATP World No.1 🥇

Cincinnati 🏆

US Open 🏆

Shanghai 🏆 ATP YEAR-END NO.1 🆕 Jannik Sinner’s 2024 was a year to remember – and he’s not done yet 😉 pic.twitter.com/fepgXoyDKZ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 11, 2024

Included in this crowd was his family, with Sinner’s mother appearing very emotional at her sons latest achievement.

Sinner spoke to media after the trophy presentation, and suggested that this might mean more to him than his two major titles, “It’s a nice feeling. [It is] special sharing these kinds of moments here in Italy with the crowd.

“This would not be possible without all the people I have around and especially these kinds of people I want to keep forever, because it has been a journey from the beginning.”

He added, “I just heard that my mum was crying, which is something very cute. Only they know from the early ages and stages, when I was around 13, how many sacrifices we made as a family. Now I’m standing here with maybe the most special trophy I have.”

It was an emotional moment for Jannik Sinner and his mum when the Italian received the Year-End No. 1 trophy in Turin 🥹🏆#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/gHVna9c1Va — Eurosport (@eurosport) November 12, 2024

Sinner will look to move closer to his first ATP Finals title later today, when he plays American No.1 Taylor Fritz in his second round-robin match in Turin.

Inside the baseline…

Jannik Sinner has been by far the best and most consistent player this year, particularly on hard courts where he has only lost three of his 50 matches in 2024. It seems difficult to see anyone stopping him win the title in Turin this year, especially with perhaps his biggest threat Carlos Alcaraz struggling with illness. Sinner also probably treasures these moments more than he would have before, given that he still has the WADA doping appeal hanging over him and could still face a ban.

