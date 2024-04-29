Jannik Sinner ‘a favourite player to win every tournament’ claims Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz has described rival Jannik Sinner as ‘one of the favourites’, despite the Italian having not surpassed the third round of the Madrid Open before.
Alcaraz extended his winning streak in the Spanish capital to 12 matches yesterday, having beaten Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets.
With the Spaniard still wearing a sleeve on his right arm, that he had previously injured and forced him to withdraw from both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz was questioned about how it was holding up after playing two matches in Madrid.
“I am feeling very well, I am moving in a very good way, my forearm is not causing problems, we are improving,” answered Alcaraz. “Those thoughts continue about how it’s going to go, it’s going to take a while for them to go away. It’s what we are focused on and thinking about every day. From the level I am at, I see myself with the possibility of continuing to advance.”
The world No.3 continued, “I’m not going to say that I am playing at a low percentage, but in a different way. We are all used to seeing me hit my forehand at 200%, and many times Juan [coach Juan Carlos Ferrero] tells me that it is not necessary that much, that we have to relax and move my hand forward. And that’s what I’m doing now.
“It is a forehand that is close to 100%, I am happy with the way I am playing, the ball runs, which is what we have been working on for a long time.”
Alcaraz is the second seed in Madrid, with Australian Open champion Sinner leading the field as he looks for the biggest clay court title of his career.
Despite not having much previous success in Madrid, Alcaraz believes that Sinner is a favourite for every tournament he competes in.
“Well, he’s not used to playing here in Madrid. I think last year he missed it,” explained Alcaraz. “I think he didn’t play in this tournament since 2022, and he didn’t play so much here in Madrid. So I don’t know how it’s gonna be, his game, with the altitude, but his first round was impressive.
“Yeah, of course, I see him as a favorite player to win every tournament he goes. I’ll try to play my best tennis. I’ll try to not let him winning more titles (smiling), but it is difficult right now. But, you know, if Jannik plays at this level, as I said, he’s the favorite in every tournament he goes.”
Sinner will look to reach the fourth round of the Madrid Open for the first time later today, when he takes on Pavel Kotov.
Alcaraz has already progressed to the fourth round, and will take on Jan-Lennard Struff in a rematch of the 2023 final tomorrow.
Inside the baseline…
Jannik Sinner has been the best player on the ATP Tour this season by a comfortable margin, having won three titles and has only lost two matches in 2024 so far. Clay may not be his best surface, but it is hard to disagree with Alcaraz that Sinner would not be a favourite as he is clearly still very good on the dirt. It will be interesting to see how far Sinner can extend his best achievement in Madrid, as he will be the big favourite to beat Pavel Kotov later.
