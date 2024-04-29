Jannik Sinner ‘a favourite player to win every tournament’ claims Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has described rival Jannik Sinner as ‘one of the favourites’, despite the Italian having not surpassed the third round of the Madrid Open before.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak in the Spanish capital to 12 matches yesterday, having beaten Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets.

With the Spaniard still wearing a sleeve on his right arm, that he had previously injured and forced him to withdraw from both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz was questioned about how it was holding up after playing two matches in Madrid.

“I am feeling very well, I am moving in a very good way, my forearm is not causing problems, we are improving,” answered Alcaraz. “Those thoughts continue about how it’s going to go, it’s going to take a while for them to go away. It’s what we are focused on and thinking about every day. From the level I am at, I see myself with the possibility of continuing to advance.”

The world No.3 continued, “I’m not going to say that I am playing at a low percentage, but in a different way. We are all used to seeing me hit my forehand at 200%, and many times Juan [coach Juan Carlos Ferrero] tells me that it is not necessary that much, that we have to relax and move my hand forward. And that’s what I’m doing now.

“It is a forehand that is close to 100%, I am happy with the way I am playing, the ball runs, which is what we have been working on for a long time.”

Alcaraz is the second seed in Madrid, with Australian Open champion Sinner leading the field as he looks for the biggest clay court title of his career.

Despite not having much previous success in Madrid, Alcaraz believes that Sinner is a favourite for every tournament he competes in.