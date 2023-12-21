Jamie Murray ‘honoured’ to be announced as director of prestigious British tournament

Jamie Murray has been announced as the tournament director for the Queen’s Club Championships from 2024. with the seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion continuing to explore avenues away from the matchcourt.

Murray is replacing Luiz Procopio Carvalho, who has looked after the 137-year old tournament for the past two years.

The 37-year-old knows the event well, having won it with Bruno Soares back in 2017, as well as his younger brother Andy being a record five-time singles champion.

It will not be the first event that Murray undertakes the role as tournament director, having also organised the Murray Trophy and the Battle of the Brits, but this will be by far his biggest foray so far.

And the former doubles No.1 is looking forward to this new chapter in his life, “It’s a real honour to be given this opportunity by the Lawn Tennis Association to work on such a prestigious and well-regarded tournament with the event team during the year, supporting the development and growth of the cinch Championships.”

He continued, “As most people know, I have a genuine interest in the events side of the business having started as a tournament director of the Murray Trophy and most recently organising Battle of the Brits in ensuring the best possible experience for the players and fans who attend.”

It will be the first time that Murray has not competed as a player at Queen’s since 2006, but the Scot doesn’t appear to be calling an end to his decorated career just yet.

The 2024 Queen’s Club Championships will begin under Murray’s orders on June 17th-23rd, with Carlos Alcaraz as the defending singles champion.

Jamie Murray has been open about how he would like to venture into the more entrepreneurial side of tennis, and this is a big step after the Battle of the Brits and the Murray Trophy. It is nice to see another Brit taking control of a home tournament, with recently retired Laura Robson looking after the Nottingham Open for the first time this year.

