Jack Draper reveals ‘unfortunate’ reason for United Cup withdrawal

Jack Draper has been forced to pull out of the upcoming United Cup due to an ongoing hip injury, with the US Open semi-finalist also withdrawing from participating for Great Britain at the Davis Cup.

Draper caused concern last week after it was announced that he would not be able to train with Carlos Alcaraz in Spain, due to what he then described as a ‘niggle’ in his hip area.

However, the World No.15 has now raised concerns once again after withdrawing from the opening event of the 2025 season at the United Cup.

Posting on social media, Draper explained that he was still feeling positive about playing the Australian Open, but would not be competing for Great Britain in their Davis Cup qualifier in Japan following the first major of the year.

“As I work to get on top of my hip injury and get match fit, I have unfortunately been advised not to play in the United Cup,” Draper revealed.

“While we are very positive about competing in the Australian Open this year, I know I won’t be able to jump straight into a packed schedule as I manage and strengthen my hip. Gutted as I was really looking forward to playing in the United Cup for the first time.”

The 22-year-old added, “Together with Leon, we have also made the difficult decision for me to sit out of the upcoming Davis Cup match in Japan in order to give me the opportunity post-Australian Open to complete the rehab and the strengthening of my hip.”

Draper’s withdrawal from the United Cup leaves Great Britain with Billy Harris as the top ranked ATP singles player in their team, who will play alongside Katie Boulter, Lily Miyazaki, Charles Broom and Olivia Nicholls.

The United Cup gets underway on 27th December, with Great Britain’s first tie against Argentina taking place on 30th December in Sydney.

Inside the baseline…

This is very concerning for Jack Draper, who has had various fitness concerns in recent years, despite his breakout season on the ATP Tour last year after winning his first two titles and achieving his best Grand Slam result at the US Open. Hopefully this is just a precautionary withdrawal and he will be able to recover quickly, but it seems that any sort of success in Melbourne compared to what he achieved in New York is unlikely at this point.

