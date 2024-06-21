Jack Draper ‘a contender’ for Wimbledon claims Carlos Alcaraz

Jack Draper has recorded the highest ranked win of his career, after beating world No.2 Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s Club.

Draper beat Alcaraz, 7-6(3) 6-3, to end the Spaniard’s 13-match winning streak on grass that includes winning the Queen’s and Wimbledon titles last year.

The new British No.1 is now on a winning streak of his own, after claiming a maiden ATP title at the Stuttgart Open last week.

And Draper thanked his home support on Centre Court in London, that included his 80-year-old grandad, “It was a really tough match, I knew coming out here Carlos is the defending champion here and won Wimbledon last year. He is an incredible talent and so great for the sport, so I had to come out and play really well. Luckily I did, so thank you.”

The 22-year-old continued, “There is no place I would rather be right now, with my family and friends, the British support has been amazing. I want to keep on playing here, I have been desperate to come back. I have got my grandad here. He has just turned 80, and he is doing well. Thank you.”

With the top seed now out of the ATP 500 tournament, Draper has been asked about whether he can go back-to-back and win the prestigious Queen’s title.

“Yeah. I mean, I’m thinking match by match,” responded the world No.31. “It’s amazing to beat someone like Carlos, and that’s great, but I’ve got to go again tomorrow against another great player in Tommy Paul.”

“There’s no place I’d rather be right now, with my family, my friends and the British support”@jackdraper0 ???? #cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/zg4y75qcHQ — cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 20, 2024

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Alcaraz was full of praise for Draper and backed him to impress at Wimbledon, “He’s playing great tennis. He didn’t let me get into the match with his serve. He was more prepared on grass than me. If he plays like this, I think he’s a contender to do really well in Wimbledon.”

As previously mentioned, Draper will look to continue his winning streak when he takes on Tommy Paul for a place in the Queen’s semi-finals later today.

Inside the baseline…

Jack Draper was fantastic last week in Stuttgart, but this was another level from the 22-year-old in the win of his life. Although the Wimbledon title seems too big of a step right now, with a decent draw it is hard to argue that Draper could make a decent run at SW19 next month in front of his home crowd. However, Tommy Paul will be no pushover later today and it is no given that Draper will go onto win the Queen’s title after beating Alcaraz.

