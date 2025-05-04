Italian Open unveils renovated triple-stadium expansion

Rome’s Foro Italico undergoes major transformation ahead of 2025 Italian Open, as they eye “fifth Grand Slam” status.

The Italian Open has officially revealed its expansive new triple-stadium layout at the historic Foro Italico, just days before the 2025 tournament is set to begin. The transformation, led by the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP), includes two newly constructed stadiums adjacent to the Stadio Olimpico, resulting in a sprawling 20-hectare complex.

The expanded venue now features nine match courts and 12 training courts, making it one of the most comprehensive tennis sites on the ATP and WTA calendars. The upgraded infrastructure is part of a broader vision by the FITP to elevate the Italian Open into a two-week combined event of even greater global prestige.

Italian tennis federation president Angelo Binaghi has long hinted at the tournament’s ambitions to become the sport’s unofficial “fifth Grand Slam,” and the latest developments appear to bring that vision closer to reality. “We believe Rome has everything it takes—history, passion, and now the facilities—to join the elite tier,” Binaghi said in an interview with Il Messaggero.

The Italian Open, which began in 1930 and has been held at the Foro Italico since 1935, was upgraded to a 12-day Masters 1000 event in 2023. Since then, it has drawn record crowds and continued to attract the sport’s biggest stars. The newly renovated venue is expected to further boost attendance and player satisfaction, especially ahead of Roland Garros.

The unveiling of Rome’s new tennis complex is more than a structural upgrade; it’s a statement of intent. While tradition may keep the Grand Slam count at four for now, the Italian Open’s investment in infrastructure and ambition sends a clear message that Rome wants in. If fan experience, player facilities, and history are the criteria, Foro Italico is now firmly in the conversation.

