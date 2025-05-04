“It just boils”: Daniil Medvedev talks about his on-court emotions

The world No. 10 Daniil Medvedev compares his mindset during matches to a boiling kettle, giving insight into how he thinks and the mental toll the tour takes on him.

Daniil Medvedev, one of the most entertaining figures on the ATP Tour, recently offered metaphor to describe his emotional state during matches: “When I’m on the court, my mind is boiling, constantly boiling…It’s like tea. It just comes out, comes out even if I don’t want it. It just boils.”

The world No. 10 has had a mixed 2025 season so far. After a promising start with a run to the semifinals at the Australian Open, Medvedev struggled during the spring hard court swing, bowing out in the fourth round in both Indian Wells and Miami. His clay season has been shaky, with an early exit in Monte Carlo followed by a third-round loss in Madrid. These inconsistencies have mirrored the emotional battles he’s referenced, where his perfectionism and frustration often boil over in tense moments.

Medvedev’s quote didn’t come out of nowhere. It followed a particularly testy match at the Miami Open where he was seen berating himself and his box after a tight three-set win. Known for his intelligent game and marathon rallies, Medvedev’s emotional responses sometimes contrast with his calculating and seemingly calm style of play. But as he explained, it’s not intentional: “even if I don’t want it, it just boils.”

Despite his self-described mental “boiling,” Daniil Medvedev remains a constant threat at majors and a pivotal player in the ATP’s top tier. He has maintained his ranking in the top ten, thanks to consistent performances, even if they are not against the top 10, and his runner-up finish in Rotterdam earlier this year. With Rome and Roland Garros approaching, he’ll look to steady his mindset and improve his record on clay, which is a surface that’s historically been his least favorite but has still managed to play well.

Inside the Baseline…

Medvedev’s honesty is refreshing, and his boiling-tea analogy is revealing. For fans, it provides a deeper understanding of the emotional toll high-level tennis exacts on players. He is known for being animated on court and not holding back from saying the comments when they enter his mind. While some criticize his outbursts, they’re often signs of a competitor who cares deeply and expects more from himself than anyone else. If he can channel that pressure into focus rather than frustration, 2025 could still be a defining season.

READ NEXT: Italian Open unveils renovated triple-stadium expansion

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner