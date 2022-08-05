‘I’m playing great!’ – Daniil Medvedev happy with form as he advances to Los Cabos semis

Daniil Medvedev continued to impress as he was far too good for Ricardas Berankis in Los Cabos.

The world number one was close to his very best, beating Berankis 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals.

It is a key part of the season for Medvedev with him defending a huge amount of his ranking points over the next few weeks, as well as his US Open title. However, he is playing well and he knows it.

“I’m playing great here so far,” Medvedev, who will now face Miomir Kecmanovic in the semi-finals, said.

“Of course the further you go, the tougher the matches, the tougher the opponents, more pressure.

“But that’s what we like and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

The match quickly got away from Berankis, as Medvedev won eight games in a row from 2-2 in the first to 6-2, 4-0 in the second.

He, though, believes the Lithuanian’s aggressive tennis actually helped him take control of the match.

“My opponent played very different, much more aggressive,” Daniil Medvedev explained.

“To be honest, against that type of player sometimes you don’t have much to do. Just try to serve well, bringing the balls back in the court.

“That’s what I managed to do. He missed a little, but too much today and that was enough.”

