Iga Swiatek says top women players ‘united’ to move against WTA

From 2024, the WTA will press ahead with a revamped calendar which will see more mandatory tournaments and restrict the number of physically easier WTA 250-level events the top players can play in every year.

That is something that has a lot of players worried, and Swiatek believes there is sufficient anger and unity among the players to take action.

Speaking to the press after her WTA Finals win, Swiatek said: “I am on tour for four years, but this is the first time that we are actually really kind of united to have an impact and to do something.

“Because, yes, we are not happy with some things and we want to, for sure change the schedule for next year,” the WTA Finals champion said in a press conference in Cancun.

“We’re gonna have much more mandatory tournaments and it is going to have a huge negative impact on our health and well-being.

“I am 22, and I played two of the most intense seasons in my life, and I already feel like it’s gonna be tough for me to continue for so many years ahead if WTA is gonna go that way.”

WTA problems in Cancun

Scheduling is not the only problem the WTA are facing as well. The Tour Finals in WTA was plagued by problems too.

The weather was extreme which caused scheduling mayhem, but even more worryingly the court was of poor condition and only constructed mere hours before the tournament started.

A number of players such as Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka, Marketa Vondrousova and Elena Rybakina complained very publicly about it, and former world number two has highlighted it as a further common grievance among the players that is serving to unite the players against the WTA management.

“I think it’s very good that they complained, because when we don’t like something, we should say so,” Badosa told El Pais.

“I think that until now there was a lack of unity between us, and that is not the case now,” she added.

“The players are not happy. We have a [WhatsApp] group in which we talk to see if we can change things in the WTA, because it can be improved.

“They are forcing us to play more and longer tournaments, and in the end we are in a cycle from which we cannot get out.”

READ NEXT: Iga Swiatek regains World No.1 status with dominant WTA Finals victory

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner