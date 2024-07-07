Iga Swiatek reveals ‘mistake’ after shock Wimbledon exit

“After such a tough clay court season, I really must have my recovery. I thought that I was going to be able to kind of play at the same level. I feel like on grass I need a little bit more of that energy to keep being patient and accept some mistakes.”

The 23-year-old added, “I literally came back to work – not tennis-wise, but off-court stuff – and I shouldn’t have done that. Maybe next year I’m going to take a vacation and literally just do nothing. We planned the year that way so I don’t have to do a lot before the Olympics.”

Wimbledon is statistically Swiatek’s weakest major, with the world No.1 yet to surpass the quarter-finals and has a win-loss percentage of 69% at the tournament.

Swiatek will now turn her attention to the Paris Olympics, with the tennis tournament being held on the grounds of Roland Garros between 27th July and 4th August.

Inside the baseline…

It was another setback for Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon, but nothing should be taken away from Yulia Putintseva, who produced a phenomenal performance on Court No.1. Some may suggest that Swiatek should play more grass court lead-up events to Wimbledon in the future, but her comments suggest that she will actually be doing the opposite with Roland Garros such a priority for the four-time champion.

