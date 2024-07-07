Iga Swiatek reveals ‘mistake’ after shock Wimbledon exit
Iga Swiatek has suffered a third round exit at Wimbledon, with the five-time Grand Slam champion revealing that she ‘became suddenly empty’ on Court No.1.
Swiatek saw her 21-match winning streak come to an end at the hands of Yulia Putintseva, losing 6-3 1-6 2-6, with the Kazakhstani winning 11 of the last 13 games.
Putintseva is on a winning streak of her own, being unbeaten on the grass this year after winning the WTA 250 title in Birmingham.
However. Swiatek has suggested that she made ‘mistakes’ after winning Roland Garros this year that may have led to this defeat, “My tank of pushing myself to the limits became suddenly empty. I was kind of surprised. But I know what I did wrong after Roland Garros. I didn’t rest properly and I’m not going to make this mistake again.
“After such a tough clay court season, I really must have my recovery. I thought that I was going to be able to kind of play at the same level. I feel like on grass I need a little bit more of that energy to keep being patient and accept some mistakes.”
The 23-year-old added, “I literally came back to work – not tennis-wise, but off-court stuff – and I shouldn’t have done that. Maybe next year I’m going to take a vacation and literally just do nothing. We planned the year that way so I don’t have to do a lot before the Olympics.”
Lessons learned ???????? @iga_swiatek
We’ll see you soon, champ ????#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/En0WsMbAdJ
— TENNIS (@Tennis) July 6, 2024
Wimbledon is statistically Swiatek’s weakest major, with the world No.1 yet to surpass the quarter-finals and has a win-loss percentage of 69% at the tournament.
Swiatek will now turn her attention to the Paris Olympics, with the tennis tournament being held on the grounds of Roland Garros between 27th July and 4th August.
Inside the baseline…
It was another setback for Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon, but nothing should be taken away from Yulia Putintseva, who produced a phenomenal performance on Court No.1. Some may suggest that Swiatek should play more grass court lead-up events to Wimbledon in the future, but her comments suggest that she will actually be doing the opposite with Roland Garros such a priority for the four-time champion.
READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu Wimbledon mixed doubles withdrawal branded ‘astonishing’ by Judy Murray
Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB
Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Read >> World’s best tennis magazine