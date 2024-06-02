Iga Swiatek races through ‘pretty weird’ 40-minute match at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek has charged into the Roland Garros quarter-finals for a fourth consecutive year, dropping only 10 points to Anastasia Potapova.

Swiatek beat her Russian opponent, 6-0 6-0, in the quickest match of her career lasting just 40 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

As a result of this victory, Swiatek has extended her winning streak to 16 matches, following on from winning titles in both Madrid and Rome.

This is not the first time that Swiatek has won a match at Roland Garros without dropping a single game, with the world No.1 also dealing the same fate to Wang Xinyu last year.

Despite achieving this feat before, Swiatek described the match as ‘pretty weird’ in her on-court interview, “I was just really focused and in the zone. I wasn’t looking at the score so I just continued playing my game and working on the stuff I wanted to work on. It (the match) went really quickly, pretty weird.”

Swiatek will look to continue her title defence on Tuesday, when she takes on Wimbledon champion and former Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the quarter-final.

Today was all about Iga Swiatek being at her very dominant best, brushing aside Anastasia Potapova who has had her best Grand Slam run to date and can be a challenging opposition. Since surviving a real scare against Naomi Osaka in the second round, where Swiatek came from 5-2 down in the third set and saved a match point, she has just looked so comfortable and is the big favourite for the title once again.

Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros

Swiatek is bidding to win a fourth title at Roland Garros this year at only 23-years-old, and we at Tennishead wanted to take an in-depth look at just how good she is at the Paris major:

Titles: 3 (2020, 2022 & 2023)

Win-loss Record: 32-2 (94%)

Swiatek’s only two losses at Roland Garros:

Simona Halep (3) beat Swiatek, 6-1 6-0 (2019) Maria Sakkari (17) beat Swiatek (8), 6-4 6-4 (2021)

