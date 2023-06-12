Iga Swiatek ‘proud’ after ‘handling the pressure’ at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek has spoken of how ‘proud’ she is to have won a third Roland Garros crown, after winning her ‘toughest’ final yet against Karolina Muchova.

Swiatek beat the Czech, 6-2 5-7 6-4, on Saturday to claim her fourth major title and spoke to Eurosport after the match, “I just feel really proud of myself as these weeks weren’t easy, like in today’s final with a lot of up and downs, but I’m just really happy I could keep my discipline, keep my focus and go for it, and I’m really proud of myself.”

It is the first time that Swiatek has lost a set in a major final, and the Pole spoke about how she handled the ‘pressure’ of that.

“It was a pretty emotional final,” said Swiatek. “Some finals that I have played they were kind of one way, so in terms of that and handling the pressure and what’s at stake – even though you try not to think about it, it’s at the back of your mind – this was the toughest one.”

The 22-year-old added, “My goal is always going to be to not let myself be in that situation. Obviously, I had the lead in the second set, so I need to work on how to hold that until the end, but it doesn’t really matter to me right now, as I just want to think of the positive stuff.”

Swiatek now turns her attention to her worst performing major, and despite being a junior Wimbledon champion the No.1 has never surpassed the fourth round of the senior event.

“Grass-court season is something I haven’t figured out yet,” claimed Swiatek. “So Wimbledon is always a different challenge to any of the other Slams.

She continued, “But I would say winning Slams, it gives you kind of confidence that you can do it again on one hand, but on the other hand, everybody is watching you, everyone is targeting your back so you feel that a little bit and the pressure is bigger.”

“It makes it actually more special for players who do it when they are on top because it shows you you can do it and you’re strong enough to do it, so I feel that right now.”

Swiatek is currently entered into the WTA 250 event in Bad Homburg beginning the 25th June, before she heads to SW19 the following week.

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam titles

Swiatek has broken many records with her latest Roland Garros triumph, including becoming the youngest player to win four Grand Slam titles since Serena Williams in 2002.

Here are Swiatek’s four Grand Slam final wins:

Roland Garros 2020 – Swiatek beat Sofia Kenin, 6-4 6-1

Roland Garros 2022 – Swiatek beat Coco Gauff, 6-1 6-3

US Open 2022 – Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur, 6-2 7-6(5)

Roland Garros 2023 – Swiatek beat Karolina Muchova, 6-2 5-7 6-4

Iga Swiatek at 22yo: Youngest since Seles to win consecutive titles at #RolandGarros 1st woman to defend the title since Henin Joins Seles & Osaka as the only women in the OE to win their 1st 4 Slam finals Youngest to 4 Slams titles since Serena. pic.twitter.com/D7ahXEHSna — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 10, 2023

