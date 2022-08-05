Top
Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2022
Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Tennis News

“If Rafael Nadal wins Grand Slam race, questions will need to be answered,” says Ivan Lendl

0 Shares

Ivan Lendl believes the restrictions put on Novak Djokovic due to his vaccination status is undermining the GOAT race against Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic is currently one major behind the record 21 titles set by Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard will get the chance to extend that lead this year with Djokovic unable to enter America, costing him a chance to win the US Open.

That comes after Nadal also won the Australian Open this year after Djokovic was deported in a vaccination row, and Lendl worries history is now in danger of being undermined.

“At the moment, Roger seems to be out of it, because he hasn’t played for a long time and he is also the oldest,” Lendl told Nove TV.

“If Novak wins the most Grand Slams despite that (the vaccination restrictions), I think we will have an answer. If Rafa wins one more title, I think he will have to answer the question about the vaccination and the fact that Novak could not play.

“And I don’t think that’s fair. I’d actually like to see someone have a two, three, four title advantage at the top.”

The Grand Slam and GOAT race is arguably tennis’ most contentious issue, with fans of both players often getting embroiled in heated arguments over it.

Ivan Lendl, though, says he is does not have a favourite, but he does want a definitive answer before Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic finish playing.

“I don’t care who it is, I don’t have a favourite,” he said. “Just for the sake of answering that question, to be clear. And, not to say ‘If this man could play, maybe it would be different, your record is not that good.’ That is not fair.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2022
ATP ace attracts Twitter storm after backing Novak Djokovic in US Open row
Emma Raducanu Wimbledon 2022
‘I think I died three times!’ – Emma Raducanu overcomes blisters to win marathon Citi Open clash
Andrey Rublev Indian Wells 2022
“Tennis is independent” – After Wimbledon ban, Russian star Andrey Rublev believes tennis can lose the politics
Emma Raducanu US Open 2021
‘Wiser’ Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘twisted expectations’ after remarkable US Open triumph
Djokovic Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022
“Another couple of million would have been nice” – Nick Kyrgios reflects on the ‘hurt’ of losing Wimbledon final to Djokovic
Emma Raducanu Wimbledon 2022
Emma Raducanu ‘doesn’t care’ if she suffers a huge rankings dip as new coach instills a more accepting attitude

Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2022
0 Shares
By
0
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap