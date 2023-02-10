Ideal 60 minute doubles practise drills for all standards of player

Do you and your partner run through the same tennis practise drills every time you play doubles? Are you finding it a bit boring and you aren’t improving as fast as you’d like?

We are all guilty of stepping onto court with our partner and being a little lazy when practising doubles. We start off with groundstrokes from the back of the court hitting up and down the line then we head to the net for some volleys (up and down the line again) then it’s serving and straight into the games.

Well you could do a lot better (and you probably know it). How much of doubles is hitting up and down the line rather than cross court? Why are you practising a situation that doesn’t often happen and why aren’t you working on the areas that will have the most impact?

Which is why we’ve recruited the experts from JTC coaching to guide you in the best way to maximise your performance and improve fast with some tried and tested drills for all standards of player.

You can enjoy the full session in our exclusive video:

Follow our coach Lucy as she walks us through her drills starting with the moment you walk onto the doubles court. Follow her expert guidance as she helps get your timing and coordination going and keeps the practise session fun but competitive.

You and your partner will then gradually head further back on the court but only once you are ready.

