“I love this event” – Team World announces player selection who’s ‘key to pulling off a Laver Cup upset’

Laver Cup underdogs Team World have bolstered their line up for the 2022 event in London by adding a ‘versatile and supportive’ team member with the best record in the event’s history

Jack Sock will represent Team World when they take to the court at the O2 Arena in London with the unenviable task of trying to topple a European team boasting the three greatest players of all time, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Team World captain John McEnroe chose Sock because,

“He’s one of the best doubles players in the world, and in singles, he’s capable of pulling off huge upsets as we saw in Geneva.

“He brings out the best with whomever he teams with in doubles and can handle the intense pressure. It’s no secret that he could be key to pulling off an upset in London.”

Sock’c career includes 4 ATP Singles titles and 16 ATP Doubles titles plus 4 Grand Slam doubles titles.

“Laver Cup brings out the best in me, and I can’t wait to get out there again with the guys and play my part for Captain McEnroe,” said Sock.

“I missed playing last year, I just love this event and I’m hoping I can again bring home the points for Team World.”

The Laver Cup will take place at the O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022.

