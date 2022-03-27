‘I have room for improvement’ – Daniil Medvedev keeps number one hopes alive

Daniil Medvedev remains on course to regain the title of ATP World number one at the Miami Open this week after his second round win against Andy Murray.

Medvedev wrapped up the victory in 1 hour and 29 minutes 6-4, 6-2 against the former British number one. It was a clinical display by the Russian, who must reach the semi-finals in Miami to retake the top spot in the ATP Rankings from Novak Djokovic on 4 April. The 26-year-old climbed to World number one on the 28th February before relinquishing it on Monday following the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

In his post-match interview, Medvedev reflected on his performance stating there were lots of positives to take from the match, yet he believes he can still improve further, “I think it was a great match. It’s never easy, first-round matches, even if you practice on the same courts for one or two months, it’s never going to be the same as a competitive tournament match.”

”So I’m happy that I managed to have zero break points against me. I feel like I have some room for improvement, but it was a great match against an amazing player and I’m happy that I managed to go through. Every opportunity I had I tried to take it, to go for it. And there were a lot of moments when I was happy about my game.”

Daniil Medvedev did not relinquish his grip on the tie, giving Murray little to work with. The top seed in the tournament had a whopping 85% success rate on his first serve, hitting four aces and did not face a single break point against his serve.

Speaking to Tennis TV about his serving display, the US Open Champion said, “On the days when you serve good, your opponent doesn’t have this freedom to return, it helps you. [In the] second set, the scoreline was easier, it was much tougher in the beginning, but when your opponent knows you’re probably going to get some aces and it’s not going to be easy for him to return, he gets pressure on his serve and many times that is what happens in close matches.”

The 13-time tour-level winner will next play Spaniard Pedro Martinez after he beat 27th seed Cristian Garin 7-6(2), 6-2 to reach the third round in Miami for the first time.

