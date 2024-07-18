Hubert Hurkacz undergoes knee procedure ahead of Paris Olympics medal bid

Hubert Hurkacz has revealed that he has undergone a knee procedure, following the Pole being forced to retire from his second round match at Wimbledon.

Hurkacz appeared to injure his knee when diving for a ball in a fourth set tie-break with Arthur Fils, but carried on before diving again and subsequently retiring on match point to his French opponent.

There was some concern from Hurkacz’s fans with the Paris Olympics now less than two weeks away, but the world No.7 has provided a positive update on his progress.

“I had a knee procedure this Monday, but I’m feeling better already and my team and are dedicating extensive time each day to the rehab process,” Hurkacz wrote on social media.

“It’s a dream for every athlete to represent their country at the Olympics, and I want to make sure I am fully fit and ready before making the final decision to step on court. The aim is not only to participate, but to win a medal for my country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubert Hurkacz (@hubihurkacz)



Poland has never medalled in an Olympics tennis event, but have high hopes this year with both WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Hurkacz leading the line.

Hurkacz is scheduled to compete in singles, men’s doubles with Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Jan Zielinski and mixed doubles with the aforementioned Swiatek.

The tennis tournament at the Paris Olympics gets underway on Saturday 27th July.

Inside the baseline…

It is definitely a positive update from Hubert Hurkacz, who really does have an opportunity to medal in at least one of his three events (most likely men’s or mixed doubles). The Pole puts everything into his matches which is an admirable trait, but at Wimbledon he may have pushed himself too far by continuing to dive around the court and potentially aggravate the existing knee problem. Hopefully Hurkacz’s statement is a good sign of things to come and he is fit for the Olympics that begins in just over a weeks time.

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal confirms intention to make US Open return this year

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner