Hubert Hurkacz makes ‘very difficult decision’ to withdraw from Paris Olympics

Hubert Hurkacz has announced his withdrawal from the Paris Olympics, just days after revealing that he had undergone a knee procedure.

Hurkacz suffered a knee problem at Wimbledon after diving for a ball in a fourth set tie-break with Frenchman Arthur Fils, that he was forced to retire from just a few points later.

A sad ending to a thrilling encounter 💔 Arthur Fils advances to his first Grand Slam third round after Hubert Hurkacz is forced to retire with injury in the fourth set tie-break#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NdtNAOghue — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

The World No.7 then confirmed that he had undergone a procedure on the knee injury, but has since revealed that despite the good progress he will be unable to compete in Paris.

“My rehabilitation is going very well, and I’m making continuous progress. However, my team and I have decided that I’m not able to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris,” explained Hurkacz in a video on social media.

He continued, “This was a very, very difficult decision because I have always dreamed of representing Poland at the Olympics, being able to win a medal for the national team, but unfortunately, my health does not allow it this year. Of course, I will be watching and cheering for the entire Polish team and following their performance, wishing them as many medals as possible.”

As a result of Hurkacz’s withdrawal, Poland no longer have any male representation in tennis at the Paris Games, as the 27-year-old was also set to compete in doubles with Jan Zielinski.

Poland do still have three women’s singles players in World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Magdalena Frech and Magda Linette, who will also be competing in doubles with Alicja Rosolska.

Hurkacz was not the only big Olympics withdrawal yesterday, with 2023 Wimbledon champion and Tokyo silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova also revealing that a hand problem means she will be unable to compete in Paris.

“I am very sorry, but due to health reasons I will not be participating in this year’s Olympic Games in Paris,” said Vondrousova on social media. “I hoped until the last moment that it could go at least in the doubles, but the hand problems do not let me go on the court.

“I’m concentrating now to be okay at the US Open. I will keep my fingers crossed for all Czech representatives in France from a distance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markéta Vondroušová (@marketavondrousova)

Vondrousova has since been replaced by compatiot Katerina Siniakova, with tennis at the Paris Olympics getting underway on Saturday 27th July.

Inside the baseline…

Both Hubert Hurkacz and Marketa Vondrousova are big withdrawals, especially Hurkacz’s in terms of Poland’s medal opportunities, as he also looked likely to compete in mixed doubles with Iga Swiatek. However, as much as the Olympics are a huge opportunity to be part of, sometimes it is better to be sensible and not risk furthering any injuries for the good of your future career, which sounds like what both Hurkacz and Vondrousova have done.

READ NEXT: Andy Murray confirms that Paris Olympics will be his ‘last ever tournament’

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner