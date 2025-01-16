Hubert Hurkacz joins Wilson Sporting Goods as official athlete

Polish tennis player, Hubert Hurkacz, partners with Wilson, adopting the Blade v9 racket for the 2025 season.

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has officially added Hubert Hurkacz, currently ranked No. 16 on the ATP Tour, to its global roster of professional tennis athletes. Hurkacz will use Wilson’s Blade v9 racket and accessories as he begins the 2025 season.

“Wilson is committed to positively impacting the sport of tennis at all levels. A crucial part of doing that is working with elite athletes to capture groundbreaking insights that will continue evolving the game,” said Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. “We are thrilled to welcome Hubi to the Wilson team and look forward to supporting his continued success on Tour.”

Hurkacz, the highest-ranked Polish player in singles history with a career-high ranking of World No. 6, has achieved significant milestones on the ATP Tour. These include two Masters 1000 titles and a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. As part of his new partnership, Hurkacz will lend his expertise to Wilson’s product development process, helping enhance future innovations in tennis equipment.

“Wilson is an iconic tennis brand, and it’s been great learning more about their selection of performance rackets that are used by some of the best players on Tour,” said Hurkacz. “After extensive testing, I am excited to elevate my game with the Blade v9 racket.”

Hurkacz joins a strong lineup of Wilson athletes, contributing to the brand’s leadership in performance tennis. For more information, visit wilson.com or follow @wilsontennis on social media.

Inside the Baseline…

As someone who appreciates the importance of precision and performance in tennis equipment, I think it’s exciting to see Hubert Hurkacz join the Wilson team. Having used Wilson rackets myself, I know how much of a difference the right gear can make, and I imagine the Blade v9 will elevate his already impressive game. Partnerships like this not only showcase the best of tennis but also inspire players at all levels to push their boundaries. He is a player who can make deep runs in the Grand Slams this year.

