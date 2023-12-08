How your Wimbledon ticket purchase helps to support 9 health and wellbeing charities

A less publicised but important benefit of purchasing a hospitality experience at Wimbledon is the work of the Wimbledon Foundation, which receives funding from every ticket sale.

The Wimbledon Foundation’s Health and Wellbeing Fund is giving £1 million over the next five years to charities that focus on helping people at risk of health and wellbeing issues – and Keith Prowse, the Official Hospitality Partner of The Championships, have been generously donating £5 to the Foundation for every ticket they sell (and believe us, they sell out like hotcakes – with Wimbledon 2024 packages already now sold out, but more may become available soon).

The Wimbledon Foundation’s partners focus on supporting people living in the Merton and Wandsworth boroughs which is where The All England Lawn Tennis Club, home to the Wimbledon Championships, is located. Some of those residents supported by the fund then go on to engage with the world’s most famous tennis club on an even greater level through the ‘Work at Wimbledon Scheme’ which provides an assistance recruitment process for residents supported by one of the charities’ partners, to access jobs at The Championships.

Keith Prowse commented, “We are fully committed to helping the Wimbledon Foundation change people’s lives. By buying official, you are directly helping to support the powerful work of the amazing charities that receive funding from the Wimbledon Foundation.”

The 9 charities supported by the fund are:

If a day of Michelin Star luxury and informal socialising at Wimbledon is what you desire, then an award-winning hospitality experience from Keith Prowse is a guaranteed option to make sure you have the most memorable of days out – and one of the only ways to guarantee your court and day of choice during the Wimbledon Fortnight, when stock allows!

Due to the high demand of these packages, 2024 is ALREADY now pretty much sold out – however, as mentioned, there may be some more availability come the New Year.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner