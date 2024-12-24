How to get tickets for the French Open 2025 – four ways explained

The French Open is renowned for being one of the most difficult tennis events to get tickets for, but we can give you the best possible chance to get yourself seated for the 2025 event.

It will be the first time that the tournament has been held since record 14-time champion Rafael Nadal’s retirement, but it seems like the Paris major will be in good hands.

Nadal’s compatriot Carlos Alcaraz lifted the title for the first time back in June, after a thrilling five set comeback victory over Alexander Zverev in the final.

While in the women’s singles tournament it was Iga Swiatek who lifted the title once again, as she continues to build her legacy after winning four titles in the past five years at the French Open.

The grounds of Roland Garros boast a total of 20 courts, headlined by the three show courts, Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen and Court Simon Mathieu.

Both Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen have retractable roofs, meaning that fans are guaranteed tennis on those courts whatever the weather.

And here Tennishead can explain the ONLY four ways you can secure tickets for the 2025 French Open:

1. Buy French Open tickets from the official website

The most obvious way to obtain tickets for the French Open is through the official tournament website.

All tickets, from Court Philippe-Chatrier to Court 13 go on sale around two months before the tournament begins, with general sale tickets being available from 13th March for the 2024 tournament earlier this year. This is the most popular way to buy tickets, as you are paying face value with the knowledge that your ticket is official. However, you will need to be ready to go as soon as the tickets are released for sale as there will be a mad rush of tennis hungry fans flocking to the same online destination. Bring your flask of tea and be ready for a long online queue. 2. Buy French Open tickets from online resellers

With official tickets being sold out extremely fast, many people turn to unofficial sellers to see if they can get seated at the French Open.

Online resellers including StubHub will often have tickets available for big sporting events like the French Open, providing fans with a second chance to see the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek!

Although there is a catch, as these tickets are often at a premium price and you can run the risk of buying counterfeits when using this unofficial channel.

3. Buy French Open 2025 tickets through an official hospitality partner If you want the guarantee of an official ticket in 2025, seated in the best location and accompanied by a 5* catering and dining experience then why not choose an official hospitality experience. Sports Travel & Hospitality are the chosen agent of Roland Garros and are the ‘leading provider of travel, hospitality and customer experiences at global sporting events’ having been ‘making the memorable unforgettable’ for tennis fans since 2005. This option allows tennis lovers the peace of mind to enjoy the best seats in the house through one of three exclusive packages on offer from STH, namely L’Orangerie – Les Salons, L’Orangerie – Les Mezzanines, and Le Pavillon, providing a luxury Parisian experience second to none. Arranging your travel and accommodation is another ‘must have’ service that STH will offer, especially useful for anyone that’s experienced the perils of trying to reserve a hotel room in Paris at this time of year! Let the experts take away the stress.

For more information or to reserve your place visit their Roland Garros 2025 information destination.

4. Buy French Open tickets through official resale

There is also the chance that you could get lucky through the official French Open resale, which opens up when ticket holders who are no longer in need of those tickets return them to the tournament.

These tickets are then resold at face value closer to the time of the tournament, meaning that fans will not have to pay a premium to enter the event.

But, as with the original ticket sale these will sell out very quickly, so you will need to be prepared if you want to get lucky second time round!

