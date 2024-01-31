Holger Rune splits with Roger Federer’s former coach after only a month together

Holger Rune has split with coach Severin Luthi, having only started working with the Swiss in December.

Rune appointed Boris Becker as his head coach in October and two months later it was announced that the responsibility would be shared with Roger Federer’s coach of 15 years, in the aforementioned Luthi.

Very happy to welcome Severin to my team alongside Boris ???? pic.twitter.com/ZGsOzojfNZ — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) December 20, 2023

However, after his disappointing second round defeat to French wildcard Arthur Cazaux at the Australian Open, Rune’s mother and manager, Aneke Rune, has announced that they have split when speaking to TV2.

“The timing with Severin was not quite right. Holger needs a coach who is with him all the time and a super coach,” revealed Aneke. “Severin will be able to cover too few weeks for the continuity that Holger needs.”

Although Holger Rune faced disappointment at the first major of 2024, he did reach the final of the Brisbane International under Luthi’s mentorship.

Aneke Rune has also confirmed that her son will now be working with former top 50 compatriot Kenneth Carlsen, who worked with Holger Rune during his junior days.

“With the constellation Boris and Kenneth, Holger gets the flow he wants for his development and stability. Boris and Kenneth have been in contact since pre-season, when Kenneth was already considered for the coaching team,” explained Aneke. “And from now on, the majority of all the big tournaments will be with both coaches, it goes on.

“For Holger, it is absolutely right to expand the planned collaboration with Kenneth, with whom he also trained for several periods during his junior years.”

Rune will play his first match since the announcement of the split with Luthi tomorrow at the ATP 250 event in Montpellier, when he takes on Spanish qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz.

Good to be back in Montpellier @OpenSuddeFrance ???????? pic.twitter.com/mzobtdnafM — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) January 30, 2024

Inside the baseline…

Holger Rune seemed very positive on Severin Luthi after his first round win at the Australian Open this year, but sometimes schedules don’t always match up. What can be said is that at least he had a replacement already lined up in fellow Dane, Kenneth Carlsen, who he appears to already have an established relationship. It will be interesting to see how this partnership plays out alongside Boris Becker, especially as his fellow young rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are now both major champions.

