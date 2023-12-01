Holger Rune reveals how Boris Becker helps him through ‘difficult times’

Holger Rune and Boris Becker have recently confirmed that they will continue working together in 2024, and the Dane has given high praise to his former world No.1 coach.

Rune began working with the German back in October at a time when the 20-year-old was struggling for form, having lost 10 of his last 11 matches since reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

Since then, Becker has been able to steady the ship and helped Rune confirm his place into his debut ATP Finals after reaching the semi-finals in Basel and the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters.

The Dane was unable to advance from his round-robin group in Turin, despite being only one set away from knocking eventual champion Novak Djokovic out of the tournament.

However, Rune was full of praise for the guidance and experience that Becker has brought to his team, “I started working with Boris Becker and it’s something important for me, having a coach with experience of being a top player but also a top coach.”

He continued, “I learn a lot every time we are on the court. And I feel like I get a wise and qualified answer every time I ask a question about anything. And sharing my thoughts with someone who was young and was among the best when he was young… It means a lot when someone understands you. Not many people do that.”

Rune reached two Masters 1000 finals this year, in Monte Carlo and Madrid, but was actually only able to add one title to his resume that came in Munich.

The world No.8 also matched his previous Grand Slam best result with quarter-finals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

However, he could not follow this up at the US Open where he was knocked out in the first round and Rune revealed that he believes Becker will help him learn how to maintain his consistency throughout the season,

“I have a difficult times every year and this is also something that Boris Becker will help me with,” claimed Rune. “When is the right time to take a break, when is it time to increase or decrease training, and so on.

“It’s difficult when things aren’t going in your favour. But I think it’s part of life, especially when you’re young. I can’t expect to know everything and do everything right. I learn and I want to learn. I become stronger mentally as I go through these difficult times.”

Rune’s 2023 season may be over in terms of the ATP Tour, but he is still scheduled to play at Patrick Mouratoglou’s Ultimate Tennis Showdown event in London later this month.

Inside the baseline…

It has to be considered another successful and progressive season from Holger Rune, who reached a career-high ranking of No.4 back in August. However, it does seem as though he tired and became more susceptible to injuries in the latter half of the year, so the experience of Becker should help bring in a better strategy to prevent that as much as possible in 2024.

