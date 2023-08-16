Holger Rune reveals former No.1 that is a ‘big inspiration’ to him

Holger Rune has revealed that 2018 Australian Open champion and his returning Danish compatriot Caroline Wozniacki is ‘a big inspiration’ of his, as the rumours of a potential Olympic partnership continue to ramp up.

Rune is the highest ranked Danish ATP player in history, and has increased his own career-high ranking to No.5 this week.

Hard work continues 🦾 https://t.co/xrJLAq6lss — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) August 14, 2023

However, the 20-year-old is still yet to reach the heights of former No.1 Wozniacki who has recently come back to the WTA tour after having two children.

Holger Rune praised his countrywoman, “My first memory of her is watching her from TV and she was playing all the tournaments and we were on the couch, all the family, watching her. The memory that stands out was when she won the Australian Open. We were all watching. It was crazy to watch a Danish player win a Grand Slam in an incredible match, so it was a big inspiration.

He continued, “Nobody ever won a Grand Slam in singles in Denmark. So to see her do it was like, ‘Okay, maybe I can also do it one day’. It just makes the belief more real if you see somebody do it.”

The ATP No.5 was 14 when Wozniacki won her only Grand Slam title to date and he has been impressed with her comeback so far, “It’s difficult after three years without tennis to come back and win matches. It’s a big, big thing to do. For sure I think she’s playing really well, to be honest.”

Wozniacki has only played three matches upon her return, winning only one against Kimberly Birrell in the first round of the Canadian Open in Montreal.

With the Paris Olympics taking place next year, there has been a lot of discussion about a potential pairing of Rune and Wozniacki for the mixed doubles event.

This is something that Wozniacki has admitted is a ‘big goal’ for her, “I practiced with him in Monaco, we were both there and it was awesome. I mean, he hits such a clean ball. I would love to be on the same side of the net with him as well.

“Obviously, the Olympics would be awesome to play and mixed doubles with him would be a big goal. But we’ll see how everything shakes up.”

