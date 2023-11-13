Holger Rune happy to take Novak Djokovic compliment – but he disagrees

Holger Rune says he ‘disagrees’ with Novak Djokovic that their games are similar, although he is very happy to take the compliment.

The pair have spent a lot of time sharing a court in recent weeks, with the meeting at the Paris Masters and ATP Finals.

Djokovic won both but Rune won plenty of admirers – including the world number one himself who said the youngster reminds him of himself.

“No. I mean, of course, I take the compliment that he’s saying we play similar,” Rune said after his ATP Finals defeat. “I don’t think so, but that’s my opinion.

“It’s good to be comparing with him. He’s one of the greatest that we ever had in the game.

Djokovic once again needed three sets to see off Rune, who took the Serbian to two tiebreakers as well.

“Yeah, I mean, we have had great matches always when we played, Rune added reflecting on the match in Turin. “Yeah, unfortunately I couldn’t do it today, but that’s how it is.

“I have to look forward and take the things out of the match I was happy with, take the things out of the match that I wasn’t happy with, and go back to the practice tomorrow and try to make them better,”

“I thought it was a higher level match than in Paris. That I’m glad. The result was pretty similar, I would say, like in Paris. For sure, yeah, it’s great. I mean, Novak is, yeah, an amazing player,” he added.

Why does Novak Djokovic believe Holger Rune is a similar player?

Novak Djokovic says he sees a strong mentality and solid defence as the main similarities between himself and Holger Rune.

He has good reason to respect the Dane’s battling qualities too given he has lost twice to the 20-year-old already. Rune has also taken Djokovic to three sets in their last four meetings as well.

“It was quite a similar match to last year’s final, it was any body’s game in every set,” Djokovic said after battling past him in the Paris Masters quarter-finals – a rematch from the previous year’s final which Rune won.

“I played an awful tie-break in the second set, probably the worst one this year. But again credit to him for staying mentally tough and playing solid.

“We have similar games. Move well, defend well and all-round players.”

