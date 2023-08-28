Holger Rune brands US Open scheduling as ‘disrespectful’

Holger Rune has slammed the US Open’s court scheduling, with the world No.4 claiming that the ATP ‘always give’ him ‘the worst courts’.

Rune is gearing up to play the third US Open of his career, but the 20-year-old is not impressed with his court scheduling for his first round match with Roberto Carballes Baena.

The Dane has been scheduled on Court five later today, and appeared to make a sarcastic Tweet upon this announcement, “Usopen site map. In case you can find court 5, this is where I play my first match Monday followed by 11:00.”

Usopen site map. In case you can find court 5, this is where I play my first match Monday followed by 11:00 @usopen #seeyou #lovemyfans #loveyoursupport pic.twitter.com/EfWkHJljLv — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) August 26, 2023

Rune has since doubled down on this when speaking to Danish TV’s Peter Bastiansen, who branded the scheduling as disrespectful.

“I completely agree,” claimed Rune. “It is two ATP managers/supervisors who always give me the worst courts. So that’s how it is.”

The four-time title winner was asked whether he thought there was ‘something in’ the scheduling, to which he responded, “100 percent. But I don’t mind complaining about it. I have a tournament to win and I have to be focused. I have to do my best, no matter what court I’m on.”

Rune and Carballes Baena’s first round match is second on Court five today, following the women’s singles match between Maria Sakkari and Rebeka Masarova.

Holger Rune at the US Open

Despite being in the early stages of his career, Rune appears to have very high expectations of himself and will be hoping to improve his record at what is statistically his worst major:

Win-loss record at the US Open: 1-2 (33%)

2021 – Lost in the first round to Novak Djokovic (1), 1-6 7-6(5) 2-6 1-6

2022 – Lost in the third round to Cameron Norrie (7), 5-7 4-6 1-6

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner