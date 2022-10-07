Have Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe ‘changed’ tennis?

Dominic Thiem has named Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe as players who have ‘changed’ tennis.

The men’s game is in a unique place right now, with Roger Federer already retired, Rafael Nadal nearing the end of his career, and Novak Djokovic playing a reduced schedule.

That has created a vacuum at the top of the game, which Carlos Alcaraz has been the first to fill by winning the US Open and becoming the youngest ever world number one.

However, Thiem believes the current crop of young players have upped the aggression level in tennis, with then going for more winners more often, and it’s a change he is happy to welcome.

“Players like Alcaraz, Sinner or Tiafoe have changed tennis,” Thiem said. “They play very fast and have elevated this sport to a new level,” Thiem said.

“Compared to them, the Big Three were almost defensive or cautious.

“This change certainly affects the other players, who must see themselves able to change their game scheme a little every time they play against them.”

Alcaraz and Sinner have already started what looks like being an incredible rivalry. Tiafoe, meanwhile, appears to have dramatically upped his game of late with him reaching the US Open semi-final and being a key part of the victorious Team World at the Laver Cup.

