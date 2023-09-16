Guadalajara Open 2023: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize?

Grand Slam tournaments may be over for the year, but tennis just keeps on coming with the Guadalajara Open 2023 right around the corner.

Join Tennishead as we tell you everything you need to know about the latest WTA 1000 event.

When is the Guadalajara Open 2023?

The main draw of the Guadalajara Open will begin on Sunday 17th September, concluding with both the singles and doubles finals on Saturday 23rd September.

Play will begin each day at 11am local time (6pm BST), with qualifying already underway and is due to be completed later today.

Players competing at the Guadalajara Open 2023

Ons Jabeur will be the top seed for the singles tournament, due to a number of withdrawals from the likes of Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and US Open champion Coco Gauff.

New world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka decided not to enter the event entirely, and so there could be a big opportunity for a new name to make a big splash at this level.

Last year’s runner-up Maria Sakkari is the second seed for the event, with Grand Slam champions Victoria Azarenka, Jelena Ostapenko, Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin also featuring.

Wildcards have been awarded to the returning Ajla Tomljanovic, Eugenie Bouchard and 16-year-old Mexican Lya Fernandez.

And here it is! This is our Main Draw! Let’s get this party started! 🥳💜🇲🇽🎉🎾#GDLOpenAKRONxSantander | @WTA pic.twitter.com/HuvT9MLHAN — GDL OPEN AKRON WTA1000 (@WTAGuadalajara) September 16, 2023

Last year’s winners of the Guadalajara Open

Following the success of hosting the WTA Finals, Guadalajara was given the opportunity to host a prestigious WTA 1000 event for the first time.

Jessica Pegula won the inaugural Guadalajara Open at this level, that was also her first WTA 1000 title, but the American will not be present to defend her crown in 2023.

She did so by beating the aforementioned Maria Sakkari, 6-2 6-3, and the Greek will be looking to go one step further this year.

The doubles title was won by Storm Hunter and Luisa Stefani, who beat the pairing of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina.

Where is the Guadalajara Open held?

The Guadalajara Open is held at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Zapopan, Mexico. It was opened in 2010 in an exhibition event that featured Andre Agassi and Jim Courier.

The complex hosts four match courts and four practice courts, headlined by the Estadio Akron that holds a total of 7,500 seats.

Grandstand Caliente is the other stadium court and has a capacity of 2,600, supported by Court One and Two.

Where to watch the Guadalajara Open 2023?

The Guadalajara Open main draw is broadcasted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom.

Guadalajara Open 2023 Ranking points

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 56 Q Q2 Q1 Singles 900 585 350 190 105 60 1 30 20 1 Doubles 1 — — — —

Guadalajara Open 2023 Prize money

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 56 Q2 Q1 Singles $412,000 $242,800 $125,000 $57,440 $28,730 $16,340 $11,725 $6,880 $3,580 Doubles* $120,300 $67,630 $37,180 $18,750 $10,620 $7,120 — — —

*Per team

Can I purchase tickets for the Guadalajara Open 2023?

Buy tickets for the Guadalajara Open via the tournament website.

How can I follow the Guadalajara Open 2023?

Keep up to date with the Guadalajara Open on the official tournament website and the official tournament Twitter.

