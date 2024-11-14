Grab your Queen’s WTA tickets and enjoy a slice of history

June 2025 will give tennis fans the unique opportunity to visit The Queen’s Club and watch the world’s best female tennis players for the first time in 50 years as the WTA Tour hits the grass of the iconic West London venue.

Following the announcement that the ATP 500 event at Queen’s Club was to at last be joined by a WTA Tour 500 event, official hospitality partner Keith Prowse are excited to launch their VIP experiences well in advance of general admission tickets on sale date. This gives fans of the women’s game the chance to not only guarantee their prime seat in the Andy Murray Arena but also to make the most of the luxury dining and entertainment on offer.

The Queen’s Club now becomes just the third WTA 500 grass court event in the WTA calendar and boasts the only opportunity outside of the All England Lawn Tennis Club to witness this level of competition in the UK. This pre-Wimbledon warm up has long been a measure of which players are in the best grass court form and likely to mount a challenge for the sport’s only grass court Slam. The WTA week of Queen’s will precede the ATP week, taking place from Monday 9 – Sunday 15 June 2025.

Official hospitality partner to the LTA, Keith Prowse, have really upped their game for next year’s inaugural event with the launch of three luxury experience packages, all of which include the best seats in the house in this most intimate of stadiums. Fans can choose from…

Love Fifteen

Following the success of the ATP week’s beloved VIP space, as well as a version at Eastbourne International in recent years, comes a hybrid of the two

Seasonal 2-course buffet, inclusive bar to fuel your day of tennis viewing

Private courtyard garden

Takeaway drinks to dip into during play

A relaxed, casual dining environment

Official East Stand ticket included

Book now

Club Lounge

On the first floor of the Southern Pavilion, a more intimate space with its own private balcony, overlooking the practice courts and rest of the iconic Queen’s Club

Seasonal 3-course plated menu, afternoon tea to enjoy in between tennis viewing and complimentary bar including takeaway beverages

Official Premium South Stand ticket included, seated directly behind the players

Private tables to suit any group size, from 2 to 10 persons

Live music

Book now

President’s Room

The only experience situated in the Queen’s Clubhouse; an exclusive, elegant space

3-course lunch, with the menu designed and delivered by the Queen’s Club head chef

Complimentary bar

Direct suite to seat access to the President’s Room balcony, with seat cushions

Book now

These packages have only gone on sale from November 14th and are likely to create a significant amount of interest from tennis fans wanting to witness a slice of history, so hurry to secure your place and be the first in line! Find out more and book today.

