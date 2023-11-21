Give the gift of affordable luxury with a Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis experience

From June 24-29 2024, you and your lucky friends could experience the ‘WOW’ factor and indulge in a full day of luxury hospitality with tickets at the Rothesay International Eastbourne combined ATP & WTA tennis event, the Summer’s most intimate tennis tournament, and the best part is that this special gift costs as little as £185 + VAT per person.

A British summer wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the coast for some classic grass court tennis, but gone are the days of packing your own sandwiches and waiting in line for a ticket in row Z. The Rothesay International Eastbourne is now a critical stop for the world’s best players on their grass court odyssey as they battle it out in the stunning surroundings of Devonshire Park, situated by Eastbourne’s picturesque beachfront.

Exclusive hospitality provider, Keith Prowse, have upped the ante by introducing two luxurious ‘ticket & hospitality’ offerings that score high on quality but low on price enabling tennis fans to enjoy Eastbourne’s intimacy with the guarantee of the best seats and a 5* culinary experience without breaking the bank.

Guests can choose from the ‘Love Fifteen’ option which features:

Bucks fizz reception

Brunch and lunch buffets

Traditional afternoon tea

Beer, wine and soft drinks inclusive

Official Centre Court South Stand ticket, directly behind the baseline

From £185PP + VAT

BUY NOW

Or guests can pay that little extra and enjoy the ‘Sky Lounge’:

Located within the Centre Court building

Views across Centre and No.1 Court from your table

Welcome drink reception with canapés

Seasonal 3 course á la carte menu

Complimentary bar of Pimm’s, beer, wines & soft drinks

Suite to seat access with West Stand tickets

From £325PP + VAT

BUY NOW

The seats and space around the outside courts at Devonshire Park, the timeless venue for the Rothesay International Eastbourne, make you feel truly part of the action and don’t be surprised if you find yourself rubbing shoulders with your idol as the players adopt a relaxed attitude to fan engagement.

Held since 1974, the event is a WTA 500 series and an ATP 250 series with past winners including Novak Djokovic and Caroline Wozniacki. 2023 saw two new names added to the roll of honour in Francisco Cerundolo and Madison Keys who will no doubt be returning to defend their crowns alongside the young superstar Coco Gauff after her clinching her maiden Slam at the US Open.

For us, the great value for money compared to other similar events, the ease of purchase and the friendly atmosphere within your hospitality areas make this an option to be very carefully considered when planning your tennis calendar this year.

For more information on VIP experiences with Keith Prowse at the Rothesay International Eastbourne in 2024, visit the Keith Prowse website or give them a call to discuss in person, on 02033 938 795.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner