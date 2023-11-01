Give the gift of a luxury tennis experience

Not everyone wants tennis socks for a Christmas gift especially as most tennis players are very fussy about their kit, so why not treat your loved ones to a day of 5* hospitality at any one of the three iconic British summer tennis tournaments or maybe try London’s new kid on the block for a completely different, indoor, winter experience

The pleasure of attending a tennis tournament used to be purely about the sporting action but in recent times, mainly thanks to innovative experts like Keith Prowse Hospitality, you can also be treated to Michelin starred food with hand crafted drinks all served in a welcoming environment before you take your premium seat on the show courts of the most well-known stadiums in tennis.

The other big change is that tennis hospitality, which was once seen as the reserve of red-braced (and often red faced) City types, has had a complete reinvention with a wide variety of fans now taking advantage of the guaranteed tickets combined with an unforgettable experience when they take a break from watching the on-court action.

All this combines to make purchasing a tennis hospitality experience for either Wimbledon, Queens or Eastbourne as a great option for Christmas gifts. However, if you want something new and exciting you could consider surprising them with the innovative Christmas party or gift option that arrives IN TIME for Christmas with the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown, Grand Final: 15-17 December, 2023 at London’s Excel Centre

UTS was devised by Patrick Mouratoglou, recent coach to Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune as well as the founder of the Mouratoglou Tennis Academies’. The unique tournament features mic’d up players, only one serve per point and bonus cards encouraging tactics and gamification.

UTS is specifically designed to give spectators an unforgettable experience with matches benefiting from a set start time and lasting just 45 minutes rather than the (often criticised) format you’ll find at most professional tennis tournaments.

Keith Prowse have recently been appointed as official hospitality partner for the UTS Grand Final in London this December which for the first time is heading to the UK for it’s 2024 season ending Grand Final in London this December.

The cinch Championships: 17-23 June, 2024

Held at the Queen’s Club in Kensington, West London, this fan favourite always feature a selection of the world’s best players with a winners list including Andy Murray and Rafa Nadal. But it’s the accessibility for fans that has helped Queen’s stand out and every year creates a unique atmosphere perfect for those wishing to enjoy world class sport combined with an award winning fan experience.

Hospitality combines a luxurious dining and socialising opportunity at a stunning location within the grounds of the The Queen’s Club itself combined with a perfect view of the highly competitive tennis which often provides a strong guide as to who might do well at Wimbledon in the following weeks.

Visit Keith Prowse to peruse the different packages available for The cinch Championships, 2024, taking advantage of the only way to guarantee a Centre Court ticket before these tickets go on general sale.

Rothesay International Eastbourne: 24-29 June, 2024

Fast becoming one of those pre-Wimbledon tennis events that was once called a ‘best kept secret’ this combined ATP/WTA event has now reached the levels of ‘worst kept secret’ thanks to the quality of international players that have made their way to this sunny part of the country over the past few years.

For us, the great value for money compared to other similar events, the ease of purchase and the friendly atmosphere within your hospitality areas make this an option to be very carefully considered when planning your tennis calendar this year.

Keith Prowse are the exclusive partner for the Rothesay International Eastbourne in 2024, offering the only way to guarantee a Centre Court ticket before the general sale opens.

The Championships, Wimbledon: 1-14 July, 2024

Wimbledon is still held in the highest regards by tennis fans from around the world so if you need a seriously special gift this Christmas then a hospitality experience with official partner Keith Prowse for The Championships 2024 would surely be top of your list.

The Michelin Star cuisine and hand-crafted drinks on offer is an experience in itself even before you settle down in your reserved seat on either Centre Court or No.1 Court secure in the knowledge that the retractable roofs will guarantee you enjoy a full day’s play whatever the weather.

Guests can choose from roaming gourmet small plates by 2 Michelin Star Chef Tom Sellers, an award winning à la carte experience adjacent to an English garden with a menu designed by 2 Michelin Star Chef Michel Roux and his amazing daughter, Emily – or a white tableclothed restaurant inside the Grounds with a modern British menu curated, for the final four days, by Michelin Star MasterChef Marcus Wareing.

Head over to Keith Prowse to view all the Wimbledon 2024 hospitality options

