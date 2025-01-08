Fresh crop of V-VIP Wimbledon 2025 tickets released

The Championships, Wimbledon is AGAIN proving to be an insanely sought after ticket for tennis fans from across the world – with vast swathes unable to secure tickets through the usual channels, but help is now at hand.

A day at the tennis in SW19 is the first thought on many sports fans minds when planning their New Year entertainment calendar, and going by the popularity of Wimbledon 2025, the appetite is only growing for this uniquely British tennis event.

Undoubtedly the crop of new talent that has seamlessly filled the boots of crowd favourites Federer, Williams, Nadal and Murray is stoking the fire of desire amongst tennis fans as they are desperate to see who can triumph on the pristine grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Now, thanks to Wimbledon’s Official Hospitality Partner, Keith Prowse, who have just this past week announced a release of new premium experience tickets for Centre Court, you can secure one of the best seats in the house with a 5* VIP dining experience.

A premium experience at Wimbledon allows fans ranging from corporate customers entertaining valued clients and colleagues to individual fans wanting VIP treatment on their special day to remove that FOMO and secure their place well in advance of July.

This newly released batch are for the most popular options in the Keith Prowse Wimbledon portfolio – the Treehouse and The Lawn.

The Treehouse experience offers:

Roaming plates from 2 Michelin Star Chef Tom Sellers Interactive food displays and complimentary bar Live music and cantilever balconies Brush shoulders with celebrities – the Treehouse has recently played host to the likes of Frankie Dettori, Mel C, Carl Cox and even The Champion’s Dinner

The Lawn experience offers:

‘A restaurant in an English garden’ – a venue that recently hosted The Champion’s Dinner

A la carte menu by 2 Michelin Star Chef Michel Roux, and his daughter Emily Roux

Live music, with access to The Lawn garden – inc. giant tv, foot spa and whiskey & cigar bar

So don’t hang around and contact Keith Prowse to book your seat for the tennis experience of a lifetime.

