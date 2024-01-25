Free tennis webinar aims to attract coaches, players and fans

Global tennis footwear brand ASICS have announced a new online tennis event exploring a variety of topics, from coaching and playing tips, to the mental benefits of physical exercise to tips for tennis content creation

The February 1st event has been organised by the ASICS Tennis Academy, a community of more than 200 tennis coaches across Europe, located France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. ASICS have said “Whether you are a tennis coach, tennis player, a tennis fan or a content creator, our ASICS Tennis Academy Webinar is free, and open to all.”

The list of event speakers includes a wide range of expertise and skills that will be offering advice and support to anyone keen to improve their knowledge of the game. Some of the speakers included are:

Alex Corretja: Spanish former professional tennis player and ASICS athlete, who won the Tour Finals in 1998, reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 2 in 1999 and played a key role in helping Spain win its first Davis Cup title in 2000. Currently part of Eurosport’s team of expert consultants, he will be taking you through the ASICS Tennis Academy Webinar as our host of honor.

Thomas Johansson: Swedish retired professional player on the ATP Tour, who won a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and reached a career high of World No. 7 in 2002. He converted into coaching the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Borna Coric, Maria Sakkari, Filip Krajinovic and David Goffin. Currently coaching Sorana Cirstea on the WTA Tour, Thomas is one of the few to have coached both men and women’s professional tennis players.

Dr. Brendon Stubbs: A physiotherapist and acclaimed mental health researcher focused on the impact of physical activity on mental health. He is one of the most cited researchers (top 1%) in the world and his research has been featured in publications like the New York Times, TIME magazine, Forbes, CNN, BBC News, ITV News and Sky News. His recently published European Psychiatric Association guidelines provide invaluable insight into the use of exercise for mental health.

Ashley Neaves: Founder of The Tennis Mentor. Director & Coach at The Avenue Tennis. Coach Education Tutor. 18 years of coaching experience working with players from club level to National champions, and competitors on the ITF tour.

The event schedule includes sessions on ‘Coaching at a top level’, ‘How tennis can uplift your mind’ and ‘The importance of wearing the right gear for performance and injury prevention’.

‘Elevate your game at the ASICS Tennis Academy Webinar and learn from the best coaches in the game!

To claim your free place visit the event booking site

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner