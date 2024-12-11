Four ATP Tour players primed for 2025 breakout season

The ATP Tour definitely feels like it has entered a transitional era, and that means more opportunities for young players than perhaps ever before.

With the big three all now retired or stepping a little away from a full schedule and new stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz still below their peak, there has probably never been a better time to establish yourself ahead of a natural re-ordering at the top of the rankings.

And, with all attention now turned to preparing for the 2025 season and Australian Open, here are four ATP Tour players who look capable of making a genuine breakthrough.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Age: 21

Career high ranking: 30

French tennis has always been something of an enigma. It has produced countless good players, all who played with an unmistakable and almost trademark joie de vivre. In recent times, the likes of Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet, and the undeniably talented yet temperamental Benoit Paire.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is part of a new wave of French talent. He’s a 6’8” power player with a one-handed backhand, and it’s such an intriguing mix. He has already made a splash by winning an ATP 500 title (Basel) in 2024 and he looks well-positioned to break the top 20 this season.

Flavio Cobolli

Age: 22

Career high ranking: 30

Italian tennis has gained a lot of attention recently having produced Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, and Matteo Berrettini, but don’t be fooled into the thinking the conveyor belt is running dry. Flavio Cobolli has been quietly sneaking up the rankings in 2024 and there is a lot to like about his game.

Cobolli is an aggressive baseline player who idolises Novak Djokovic, and you will see the Serbian’s influence all over his game. He has strong groundstrokes, particularly his forehand, a solid serve and pays particular attention to his fitness and conditioning. Clay has been his strongest surface to date, but he certainly has an all-courts game.

Alex Michelsen

Age: 20

Career high ranking: 41

Once upon a time, men’s tennis was completely dominated by Americans. Those days are pretty much a distant memory now, but the US are definitely finding their mojo again. Taylor Fritz will head to the Melbourne as a top four player and Ben Shelton is arguably the most exciting prosect on the ATP Tour right now.

Alex Michelsen has everything to prove if he’s to put his name in that conversation too, but he has a surprisingly solid game for his age. His serve is a big weapon already, and he has the power to dictate a point from the baseline too. If he develops an even more physical game too, expect big things from him.

Jakub Mensik

Age: 19

Career high ranking: 48

If you have followed tennis for a while, you should already be loosely familiar with Jakub Mensik’s name. He was an outstanding juniors player and it was probably only cramps that prevented him from winning the 2022 Boy’s singles title.

In 2024, Mensik beat an admittedly fading Andy Murray Qatar, and then became the youngest player since Carlos Alcaraz to beat a top five player when he defeated Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal. His run took him to the final, where he lost to Karen Khachanov, but the ability was clear for all to see, especially when he is displaying his power from the back of the court.

