Former World No.1 announced as new WTA Finals tournament director

Garbine Muguruza will return to the WTA Finals later this year, as the first former player to become tournament director for the year-end event.

Muguruza announced her retirement from professional tennis back in April, after the 30-year-old had not competed for over a year.

The three-time Grand Slam champion admitted in her retirement statement that she would likely do something ‘linked in some way to tennis’, and the Spaniard appears to be be sticking to her word.

Calling time on a stellar career ???? Former World No.1 @GarbiMuguruza announces her retirement from professional tennis, having locked in her status as one of the game’s greats.#GraciasGarbiñe pic.twitter.com/MTdpucSVA7 — wta (@WTA) April 20, 2024

Working alongside the Saudi Tennis Federation, Muguruza will begin her tenure as WTA Finals tournament director for the tournament that features the top eight singles players and doubles teams from the 2024 season.

This year the year-end tournament is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time after securing a three-year contract to host the event.

Muguruza is very familiar with the WTA Finals, as a former champion after winning the title in Guadalajara in 2021, which ended up being the final title of her career.

And the former No.1 has spoken about how ‘special’ this event is to her, “I feel very privileged to be able to contribute to the future of this great sport as Tournament Director of the WTA Finals Riyadh.

“I know how special this event is for our top players, and I’ve also seen its potential to inspire communities all over the world. I’m excited to work with a great team to present a showcase for women’s tennis that not only grows tennis but encourages all fans, and especially girls and women, to pursue their dreams.”

WTA Finals Tournament Director ???? @GarbiMuguruza Former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza will serve as Tournament Director of the WTA Finals Riyadh. She becomes the first former player to spearhead the WTA’s crown jewel event, which she won in 2021! — wta (@WTA) June 26, 2024

The WTA Finals will take place in Riyadh between 2nd and 9th November.

Inside the baseline…

It is nice to see Garbine Muguruza remain in tennis post-retirement, after seemingly not enjoying her time on court in the latter stages of her career. However, there will be questions over why Muguruza decided to get involved in the tournament in Saudi Arabia, especially with the controversy over potential ‘sportswashing’ due to poor human rights records in the country’s recent history.

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu using Brits success as ‘healthy competition’ after first top 10 win

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner