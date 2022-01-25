Former British number one backs Emma Raducanu to win ‘more big titles’

Share: 0 Shares







Tim Henman has sung the praises of Emma Raducanu, expects her to win ‘more big titles’ and “loves her competitive spirit, attitude and her work ethic.”

19-year-old British sensation Raducanu shocked the world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam at the US Open, beating some of the world’s best in World number eight Maria Sakkari and Olympic gold Medallist Belinda Bencic without dropping a single set.

After a heavy defeat at the Sydney International to Elena Rybakina, Raducanu beat 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens before losing to World number 91 Danka Kovinic. However, Raducanu battled through blistering to put in a respectable performance.

Her performances earned the praise of seven-time Grand Slam titlist Mats Wilander, who said Raducanu had no reason to be disappointed by her exit.

Speaking to Eurosport, former British number one Henman said “it’s been a pretty challenging start to the year for Raducanu. But I loved her competitive spirit.

“I thought she did absolutely brilliantly to come through the match against [Sloane] Stephens, and I’m sure that would have given her a big boost of confidence just to get that match under her belt, but then she had another spanner in the works with blisters on her hands [against Kovinic].

“So it’s been hard, but I love her attitude. I love her work ethic. There are going to be lots of opportunities ahead for Raducanu.

“I think it’s a similar conversation with a lot of young players like Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz. We need to be patient.

“Emma is the least experienced of all these players, she’s barely played a handful of professional tournaments and is only in her third Grand Slam.

“Yes, she’s already won one, but she certainly needs time to develop and learn her trade and improve all aspects of a game and if she does that, then sure she’s going to win many more big titles in the future.”

🎾 Read >> Breaking tennis news

🎾 Follow >> 24/7 LIVE scores

🎾 Free >> Receive our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Tennishead CLUB, the world’s only virtual tennis club

🎾 Social >>Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Order >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted retail partner