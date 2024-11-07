Find yourself on court with the stars at UTS London 2024

For most tennis fans playing tennis on a show court with one of the World’s best players would be the stuff of dreams but that dream can now become a reality thanks to Patrick Mouratoglou’s UTS Clinic

UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown) is tennis but not as you know it. Played in fan friendly arenas across the globe like the Copper Box Arena in London, matches run across four quarters that each last eight minutes with live coaching streamed to fans, as well as mid-match interviews from the mic’d up players.

The Grand Final for 2024 will see 8 of the most exciting and best players from the ATP Tour fight it out for a total prize fund of £1.67 million with a maximum of £714,800 available to the winner. The confirmed line up of finalists has now been released:

Andrey Rublev

Alex De Minaur

Holger Rune

Ugo Humbert

Alexander Bublik

Gael Monfils

Denis Shapovalov

Thanasi Kokkinakis

What is the UTS Clinic?

Before the super competitive action kicks off for the professional players they’ve given their time to jump on court with a few lucky fans at the UTS Clinic. This super VIP exclusive package involves a one hour tennis clinic with a UTS Grand Final player including photo and video opportunities and signed merchandise. You then get to choose which tournament day you’d like to attend with full VIP hospitality from the best seats in the house.

For full details and booking information visit Keith Prowse who are the exclsuive hospitality partner for UTS, but please act fast as availability is diminishing rapidly. Only Premium Lounge Silver and VIP Advantage packages remain plus UTS Clinic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Prowse Hospitality (@keithprowseuk)

When is the UTS 2024?

London is the host for the UTS Grand Finals once again, with the event getting underway on Friday 6th December before crowning a champion on Sunday 8th December.

Where is the UTS Grand Final held?

UTS London 2024 is held at the Copper Box Arena in London, which was one of the venues for the 2012 Olympic Games.

The intimate space can hold 7,000 spectators and has also played host to two of Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup ties in recent years.

How can you get tickets for the UTS London 2024?

Tickets are currently still available for a limited array of hospitality packages at UTS London arranged by official event partner Keith Prowse. Keith Prowse offer ‘once in a lifetime experiences at iconic venues and stadiums across the country’ including Wimbledon, Queen’s and the Eastbourne International.

If you fancy upgrading your UTS London experience you’ll receive snacks upon arrival, a spectacular two course buffet including delicious desserts, a complimentary bar and exceptional Category 1 VIP seats that will put you within the ‘heart of the action’.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner