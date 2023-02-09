“My answer is today” – Fernando Verdasco makes comparison with ‘fairer’ top 10

Fernando Verdasco wishes that he had hit his peak in 2023, now the ‘big four’ are less dominant than when he reached his career-high ranking 14 years ago.

“I think today is very different,” Fernando Verdasco said to ubitennis. “By the time I reached seventh in the rankings the top four players in the rankings were winning practically every single tournament they entered.”

He continued, “It was practically impossible for other players to think of lifting a major title, only Cilic, Del Potro or Wawrinka managed to win a slam in that period. In almost 20 years and 80 slams played, it happened on three or four occasions.”

The Spaniard reached one major semi-final and three quarter-finals, losing on every occasion to either Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray.

Verdasco’s biggest title came on the clay of Barcelona, in 2010, when he beat Robert Soderling to win his fifth of what is now seven career titles.

The 39-year-old, who is now ranked outside the top 100, confirmed that he would rather have played at his peak in 2023, “Now there’s certainly more room for everyone, from a certain point of view it’s fairer. If you ask me as a player if I would have preferred to occupy seventh position today or in 2009, my answer is today.”

He added, “Roger has just retired, Murray is no longer at the same level he was ten years ago and Rafa unfortunately always has to live with many injuries.”

Despite Verdasco suggesting the ‘big four’ are weaker in recent times, Djokovic (six) and Nadal (three) have still won 75% of the major titles since the turn of the decade.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner