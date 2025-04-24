Federico Cina continues rise with second Masters 1000 victory

18-year-old Italian wildcard defeats Coleman Wong to reach Madrid Open second round, marking his second Masters 1000 main draw win.​

​Italian teenager Federico Cina continued his impressive ascent in professional tennis by securing his second ATP Masters 1000 main draw victory at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open. The 18-year-old wildcard defeated Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong 7-6(5), 6-1 in the first round, showcasing his potential on the big stage. ​

Cina’s win in Madrid follows his Masters 1000 debut victory in Miami earlier this year, where he became the first player born in 2007 to win a match at that level. In Miami, he defeated Francisco Comesaña in straight sets, marking a significant milestone in his career. ​

With these victories, Cina joins an elite group of young talents making waves on the ATP Tour. His next challenge in Madrid is a second-round match against American Sebastian Korda, providing another opportunity to test his skills against top competition.

In March 2025, Federico Cina reached his first ATP Challenger final at the Crete Challenger II, defeating former Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev in straight sets before falling to Dimitar Kuzmanov in the final. This achievement made him the first player born in 2007 to reach a Challenger final. Subsequently, he received a wildcard entry into the Miami Open, where he secured his first ATP Masters 1000 main draw victory against Francisco Comesaña, becoming the first player born since 2007 to win at that level. These accomplishments propelled him up the rankings, moving from No. 441 to No. 371 by the end of March 2025.​

Federico Cina’s early successes at the Masters 1000 level are a testament to his talent and composure under pressure. At just 18, his ability to compete and win against seasoned players indicates a promising future. As he continues to develop, Cina could become a significant force in men’s tennis, adding depth to the next generation of stars.​