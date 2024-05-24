EXCLUSIVE: The realities of life on the tennis tour

As we close in on the two most prestigious tennis majors of the year in Paris and London, it is easy to be swept away by the beauty of the sport.

However, it isn’t always as glamorous as it may appear.

Australians Calum Puttergill, 30, and Dane Sweeny, 23, have been making slow and steady progress on the circuit, and part of their success can be attributed to a unique and inspiring technique that helps mitigate the demands of life on the ATP Challenger Tour.

They exclusively sat down with Tennishead to share their heartfelt story, revealing how an unbreakable bond helps them navigate the many pressures faced by players on the tennis tour.

Calum Puttergill and Dane Sweeny aren’t your average tennis players. “We grew up on the Sunshine Coast, so we’re probably more on the hippy side of things,” Puttergill says.

“We’re a little bit different to other tennis players in the sense that we’ll walk around with no shoes and no shirt.”

But even though they are unique, they epitomise the realities, for many, of life on the pro tennis tour – the daily struggles that people are prepared to put themselves through to play the sport for a living.

READ FULL STORY HERE – Battling to break even: The realities of life on the tennis tour

