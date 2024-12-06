Exclusive: Jan-Lennard Struff reveals his ATP Player of the Year

Jan-Lennard Struff has revealed who he believes has been the best ATP player in 2024, as well as speaking about the highlights from his own season.

Struff is currently in London for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) Grand Final, after receiving a late call up following the withdrawal of Denis Shapovalov due to injury.

This is the third time that Struff has played a UTS event, with the German exclusively speaking to Tennishead about his favourite moment from the 2024 ATP season.

“Obviously Munich, my first career title,” said Jan-Lennard Struff. “I have waited long enough for this and it was crazy good to get it in Germany, that was crazy.

“Yeah, I mean, it was important for me to, it was missing in my career to win a title finally, and I was very happy and pleased that it happened. For sure it encouraged me and gave me a boost in self confidence as well. But, since we don’t have that much time to celebrate, we went to Madrid next to play soon, so, yeah. But, it was a great moment.”

Struff had lost his three previous main tour finals, but brought his draught to an end after beating Taylor Fritz in Munich to become the third oldest player to win their maiden ATP title at 33-years-old.

With 2024 coming to an end, the attention is turning to awards season and Struff has also revealed who he believes has been the best player on the ATP Tour this year.

“Player of the year? I would say [Jannik] Sinner, he won two Grand Slams, so amazing,” said the World No.42. “And, Carlito [Alcaraz] won also two, so it’s either one of them two, but, um, Sinner also won Davis Cup at the end. Yeah, incredible.”

Struff continued, “It’s a great rivalry for tennis, they play amazing matches and it’s incredible. It’s tough, I mean Jannik, he’s so consistent, so consistent from the baseline.

“He’s such a, I mean, he’s hitting so hard and you’re just trying to get a weakness but you don’t really get one. It’s very tough. You know Carlito too, he has so much variety in the game and playing so physical, it’s crazy.”

The Player of the Year Award is actually not a voted category, and has already been awarded to Jannik Sinner as a result of finishing the season as World No.1.

