EXCLUSIVE: Jack Draper backs UTS format to inspire next generation

Rising star Jack Draper is adamant that the Ultimate Tennis Showdown’s innovative features will inspire the next generation of British talent thanks to its important message of ‘enjoying the game’.

World-renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the man behind the concept, founded the competition in an attempt to entice a younger audience to tennis – a sport which lacks age diversity.

Mouratoglou faced challenges in bringing his tour to London this weekend, the capital city of a traditionally conservative country when it comes to tennis, but Draper has backed the French tycoon.

“This concept is better for younger players,” Jack Draper exclusively told Tennishead ahead of his debut at the UTS Grand Final.

“There is a lot to be fun about tennis – it’s not just the long hard points and the long slog of the game. You can come and have fun. There’s players like [Gaël] Monfils and [Alexander] Bublik practicing their touch and just having a good time.

“That’s what tennis is all about – especially for a young player. It’s about enjoying the game and trying to have fun.”

The fast-paced, innovative format that UTS is known for facilitates a more engaging watch for the new generation of youngsters.

“I hope young people come and watch this event. There is not just myself, there are other top players who have been at the top for a long time,” Draper continued.

That’s the spirit of UTS: beautiful game and fun 🫶 See how the players enjoy the 4-square game during the UTS All Star Game at #UTSGrandFinal in London 🇬🇧 #UTSTour pic.twitter.com/A6BCcvig6Z — UTS Tour – London (Dec15-17) (@uts_tour_) December 15, 2023

Many of the players in the eight-man line-up, which includes Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune, did not shy away from expressing their gratitude for the encouraging prize money that is on offer this weekend.

“The concept is amazing because there is decent prize money on the line which is incentivising the players to want to win,” Draper added.

“Obviously there is a fun aspect to it as well where there are different scoring formats and little tricks. So I think, even though it is not incredibly serious, it is serious for the players to win.”

World No5 Rublev was another player to mention the prize money when asked whether the UTS will feature as a staple part in his 2024 calendar.

“Why not?,” the Russian replied. “You come here for three days. You have amazing organisation and they pay you great money.

“It’s like a holiday if I’m being honest.”

