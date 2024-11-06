Exclusive: Daniil Medvedev claims he was once ‘considered very boring’

Daniil Medvedev has spoken about the differing characters on the ATP tour, admitting that he was ‘considered super boring’ in the earlier stages of his career.

Daniil Medvedev has been at the top of the sport for a number of years now, having reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2019 US Open.

During this time the Russian has made quite a name for himself as one of the bigger characters on tour, engaging with crowds across the globe in a number of different ways.

However, when we spoke to Medvedev he exclusively revealed that he has not always been considered entertaining and suggested that players should not feel the need to either.

“My opinion would be no, they shouldn’t [feel the need to entertain], because a sport, especially like tennis…It’s probably like when I see all the numbers, it’s like, maybe top five sports in the world which we look,” claimed Medvedev. “The Grand Slams is huge and everything. And I think just by having different players, different personalities, some, maybe, you know, some may be considered a bit more boring than others.”

The 2021 US Open champion continued, “I was considered very boring in the beginning of my career and now I’m like, suddenly, I feel like I’m considered one of the most entertaining ones.

“But in the beginning of my career I was considered like super boring and I think as soon [as] we have this competition aspect in tennis, where you know every player that goes on court, he tries to win, and then it transfers into these five set battles, five hours, or even three set battles, three hours, saving match points, etc. All the rest comes with it.”

Medvedev went onto specifically talk about the Nick Kyrgios, claiming that the Australian ‘lives to entertain’, but was not willing to name any players that he considered less so.

“Someone’s going to be like Nick Kyrgios, who purely almost lives to entertain, also to win. Of course, someone is going to be more like not saying names, but more like, okay, I’m just gonna win,” explained Medvedev. “I’m not going to show any emotion. I don’t care about this.

“And all of this makes part of where tennis, I think, is not boring, and still, at least for the moment, is living like a global sport which people love to to watch.”

TopSpin2K25, a revival of the beloved tennis simulation video game series developed by Hangar 13, is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Featuring competitive single-player and multiplayer modes, all four historic Grand Slam Tournaments, 25 playable pros, and much more, TopSpin 2K25 is sure to satisfy seasoned tennis aficionados and newcomers to the virtual court alike.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner