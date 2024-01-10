Emma Raducanu withdraws from second exhibition ‘due to injury’

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from her second pre-Australian Open exhibition match, causing concern for fans of the British star.

Raducanu made her long-awaited return to the WTA Tour last week, after eight months away following undergoing surgery to both wrists and ‘a minor procedure’ to her left ankle.

At the WTA 250 tournament in Auckland, Raducanu made a successful start by beating her good friend Elena Gabriela Ruse in the first round.

The 2021 US Open champion then played former world No.3 Elina Svitolina, losing in a close-fought three set battle to the eventual runner-up.

Raducanu has gained direct entry to the Australian Open, after five withdrawals enabled the 21-year-old to avoid playing qualifying.

As a result, Raducanu signed up to play two exhibition matches this week, but withdrew from her match against Naomi Osaka yesterday due to ‘soreness’.

She was still expected to compete at the Kooyong Classic over the coming days, but the event has now confirmed that both Raducanu and Paula Badosa have pulled out ‘due to injury’.

It is being reported that this withdrawal is purely precautionary, with Raducanu set to find out her first round Australian Open opponent when the draw takes place tomorrow at 1pm local time (2am GMT).

Inside the baseline…

Emma Raducanu is understandably being precautious upon making her Grand Slam return, but it is still a cause for concern after the Brit has struggled with a variety of injury concerns since her incredible run to the US Open title. Hopefully the No.299 can get a favourable Australian Open draw, as she needs a decent run of matches to help build up both her confidence and ranking.

READ NEXT – ATP and WTA Tours combine with ‘strategic review’

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner