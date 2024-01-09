Emma Raducanu withdraws from Naomi Osaka exhibition due to ‘soreness’

Emma Raducanu was scheduled to play Naomi Osaka on Rod Laver Arena in a charity match this evening in Melbourne, however both players have withdrew causing the match to be cancelled.

Raducanu made her return to the matchcourt last week, following eight months on the injury sidelines after undergoing surgery on both wrists and ‘a minor procedure’ on her left ankle.

The 2021 US Open champion won her opening round in Auckland against friend Elena Gabriela Ruse, before suffering a three set defeat to eventual finalist Elina Svitolina.

After five withdrawals, Raducanu gained direct entry into the main draw of the Australian Open and had elected to sign up for two exhibitions events this week.

The first was scheduled to take place earlier today against the also returning Naomi Osaka, however the former No.1 withdrew first to be replaced by Donna Vekic.

Raducanu followed suit, after reportedly waking up with a ‘little soreness’ following a two hour practice session the previous evening, leading to the charity exhibition match to be cancelled entirely.

The Brit has been joined in Melbourne by childhood coach Nick Cavaday, with the pair set to work together for the first major of 2024.

Raducanu is still currently signed up to play the Kooyong Classic exhibition event, that takes place between 10th-12th January, alongside Paula Badosa and teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva.

Inside the baseline…

Emma Raducanu withdrawing from this exhibition match should not be of any major concern to fans, with it seeming to be more of a precautionary decision than anything ahead of her return to Grand Slams. However, it might be a good idea for the Brit to participate in the Kooyong Classic if feeling well enough, as she is in need of getting as much matchplay in as possible after such a lengthy time away.

