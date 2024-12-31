Emma Raducanu withdraws from Auckland Open due to ‘back niggle’

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from her opening tournament of the 2025 season in Auckland due to a back injury, just hours away from the first round match.

Raducanu was set to kick off her season at the WTA 250 tournament in New Zealand for a third consecutive year, having been drawn against young American Robin Montgomery in the first round.

The 2021 US Open champion had in fact headed down under early to prepare for the upcoming season, including spending Christmas away from home.

However, it appears that all is not as hoped with Raducanu releasing a statement upon the announcement of her withdrawal from the Auckland tournament.

“I’ve tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here,” said Raducanu. “But unfortunately, I’ve picked up a back niggle and I won’t be ready in time.”

This was set to be the first tournament that Raducanu had worked together with new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura, who was brought in to help build more resilience into the Brit’s body after multiple injury struggles since winning her maiden Grand Slam title over three years ago.

Raducanu will now be replaced by Japanese lucky loser Mai Hontama in Auckland, as she faces a race against time to be fit for the Australian Open that begins on Sunday 12th January.

Inside the baseline…

This is a huge disappointment for Emma Raducanu, but sadly a familiar announcement that we have become accustomed to in recent years. Raducanu’s body has just not been able to get used to the rigours of the tour yet, and it remains yet to be seen as to whether it ever will be. Hopefully this withdrawal is just precautionary with the Australian Open in mind, but it will certainly set alarm bells ringing for those supporting Raducanu with less than two weeks to go until the first major tournament of 2025.

